Rumors of Rihanna pregnant with ASAP Rocky's baby explained as baby bump claim sends internet into meltdown   

Fenty Beauty mogul Rihanna is believed to be pregnant following her appearance at Barbados' presidential inauguration. The Umbrella singer was named a national hero of Barbados on November 29 as well.

Rumors of the 33-year-old singer and businesswoman dating rapper A$AP Rocky unfolded in 2018 when the two were spotted together at a Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week. The following year, the Barbados-native shared a picture of her 33-year-old boyfriend representing her company Fenty on the British Fashion Awards red carpet.

As the two have been seen together several times since then, fans of the pair were certain that the two were dating. In 2021, A$AP Rocky confirmed their relationship in a GQ interview, calling Rihanna "my lady" and the "love of my life."

The couple also appeared together at this year's Met Gala event.

How did Rihanna's pregnancy rumors begin?

Though the singer has not confirmed the rumors to be true, fans believed that she and A$AP Rocky are ready to start a family.

The rumors began swirling on social media after a verified Twitter account called @BenjaminEnfield tweeted:

The Academy @BenjaminEnfield Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky. Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky. https://t.co/rgMWYzLdKH

The viral tweet has received several thousand likes and retweets, but the Twitter handle did not have any evidence to back up the claim.

Netizens have been sharing pictures of the singer at the recent Barbados inauguration ceremony where they believe she has a visible baby bump.

As rumors of her pregnancy continue to go viral, fans have taken to social media, commenting on her potentially becoming a mother. A few tweets read:

shar⁷ check pinned @shargotgot Until Rihanna says she’s pregnant with her own teeth tongue and epiglottis I’m not believing not one of u Until Rihanna says she’s pregnant with her own teeth tongue and epiglottis I’m not believing not one of u https://t.co/XIc1YajYYg

Muted. Argue with yourself. @___inCANdescent Every time Rihanna gains 5 pounds y’all say she’s pregnant omg relax Every time Rihanna gains 5 pounds y’all say she’s pregnant omg relax

memory lane @bitchiwas999 Tyler, the Creator when he found out A$AP Rocky got Rihanna pregnant:



Tyler, the Creator when he found out A$AP Rocky got Rihanna pregnant: https://t.co/9UgEBnR6xI

Tayyab @Tayyabiqbal06 @BenjaminEnfield ASAP Rocky after he found out Rihanna is pregnant @BenjaminEnfield ASAP Rocky after he found out Rihanna is pregnant https://t.co/kPC7Iu2OFv

roxx @drizzysroxx rihanna talking about not being comfortable with people assuming she’s pregnant every fucking time she steps out. that article a clickbait,relax rihanna talking about not being comfortable with people assuming she’s pregnant every fucking time she steps out. that article a clickbait,relax https://t.co/JiL6kmjOic

T @TokoGa12 Rihanna just became the first person to be pregnant for 6 consecutive years 🎉 Rihanna just became the first person to be pregnant for 6 consecutive years 🎉 https://t.co/sQofVBhtmF

.𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆𝖘 @Badman_Griff Rihanna is pregnant & I'm not the father Rihanna is pregnant & I'm not the father https://t.co/WY8ULk0SGk

This is not the first time the fashion designer is believed to be pregnant, as similar rumors had spread like wildfire in 2019 as well.

Speaking of when she plans to start a family, the Work singer said in a Vogue interview:

“I don’t think about stuff like that. But, I don’t know…God’s plan."

The singer was rumored to be pregnant earlier this year as well, as she appeared at the Met Gala event in an oversized ensemble.

