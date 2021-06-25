Who has ASAP Rocky dated? Rapper's dating history explored as "date night" pictures with Rihanna go viral 

Date night pictures between ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have gone viral after the couple was spotted together in rare form.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, both in their early 30's, have a very reserved or closed-off relationship. They keep to themselves, and PDA between the pair is a very rare spotting.

Rumors that they had been dating began in 2019 and weren't even confirmed until later on in 2020. Now, over a year later, there still isn't much known, and any shots of the two typically go viral.

ASAP Rocky has gushed over Rihanna, who was wearing a pink dress with a thigh-high slit, and claimed she changed his life for the better. They have both been involved in each other's professional life for a while as well, and they clearly look happy in their recent photos.

The couple is a high-profile pairing that fans clamor to get a glimpse of when they can. Rihanna could very well be the one who ASAP Rocky stays with, but he has also had high-profile girlfriends in the past who made headlines of their own.

ASAP Rocky's high-profile dating history before he was with Rihanna

Directly before ASAP Rocky was with Rihanna, which may have even been as early as 2018, he was with another superstar. His timeline for a relationship with Kendall Jenner was around 2016 if it even happened. Before they were romantic, the two of them were friends for years. To this day, the rumors of their relationship have not been confirmed.

One confirmation before Jenner was Tahiry Jose, who is a model and actress. Rumors had them in an on-and-off relationship for years before he went to Jenner. She was also reportedly upset about seeing ASAP Rocky with Jenner, which lends some credence to the rumors themselves.

Unlike the aforementioned relationship, ASAP Rocky's time with Rita Ora was anything but quiet in 2015. The public was very much involved in their fling, and he even called her out in his own lyrics, which she took offense to, and he later defended.

In 2014, ASAP Rocky was with Chanel Iman, who is a Victoria's Secret model. The pair were even engaged at one point, but they called it off after citing busy travel schedules as the reason.

To end the list, another high-profile relationship was ASAP Rocky and Iggy Azalea. They were together in 2011 and broke it off after about a year. According to Azalea, they may have even both had personal tattoos in honor of the other.

