"Part of our desire for the future": Priyanka Chopra opens up on having a baby with Nick Jonas

In a recent interview for the February issue of Vanity Fair magazine, Priyanka Chopra opened up about starting a family with Nick Jonas, among many other things.

The cover of the issue reads: "The global star on shaking up Hollywood, smashing stereotypes, and settling in with Nick Jonas," as it features Priyanka Chopra as the cover star. And in the interview, from planning for a future, craving family life, and becoming introverted to leading a Hollywood feature, embracing her ethnicity, and sparking divorce rumors, she talked about everything.

Here's what Priyanka Chopra said in her recent interview

Priyanka is the cover star for Vanity Fair's February Issue (Images via Vanity Fair)

When asked if her mother, whose "attention is diverted by" Priyanka's marriage, wants grandchildren, the Quantico star stated:

“They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

Priyanka Chopra, 39, also revealed that she and her husband Nick Jonas, 29, are both okay with slowing down and shifting their focus from their hectic careers to their child when they have one. Priyanka, who now craves a family life, said:

“My priority has always been the next job. I’m a very, very ambitious person. But I think the woman in me is craving balance. I’m craving my family life. I’m craving being able to do things for the soul that I didn’t do because I was just ‘blinders on’ and working.”

Priyanka Chopra also commented on how the bruises and scars she has from her journey make her a lot more guarded and constantly compel her to do the right things without making mistakes.

“I think maybe that’s why I’m becoming a lot more introverted as I go along on this journey in the entertainment business now. I’m starting to protect myself a lot more because I realize how much it takes out of you. It takes a part of your soul, constantly trying to make sure that you say the right thing, do the right thing, dress the right way, not make a mistake, not trip because the whole world is going to watch. Or not fall when you’re walking up on a red carpet or say something wrong or have a bad f***ing day.”

The Matrix Resurrections actress, who will be playing leading roles in Hollywood features like the rom-com Text for You and Amazon's spy series Citadel, believes her journey will "push the envelope" for South Asian actors to bag big roles in Hollywood.

“It’s taken a lot of pavement pounding to be able to get people’s attention, and to be able to get an acceptance of the fact that someone like me can be the lead of a Hollywood feature. There’s very few of us from South Asia who get to do that. I hope that the part that I play in it will sort of push the envelope a little bit.”

On being able to embrace her ethnicity in Hollywood after shedding it to get attention during her early days, Priyanka Chopra said:

“When I first came here, to get the attention, I had to sort of shed my ethnicity a lot more so that it was not alien. I had to play parts which were more American to get a seat at the table. Now that I’ve got a seat at the table, I’ve reverted back to playing parts that embrace my ethnicity.”

Back in November, Priyanka Chopra, changing her Instagram username to just her first name, led to netizens speculating that her marriage to the Jonas brother was on the verge of ending. When asked about her thoughts on the incident, she told the outlet:

“It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate. It’s just a professional hazard…. Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

Also Read Article Continues below

She concluded the interview by expressing that she is excited about as well as terrified of the future. But she also believes that she will be welcoming changes that come her way with an open heart.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider