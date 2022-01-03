Who are Ice-T's kids? Family life explored as rapper celebrates 21st anniversary with wife Coco Austin

Ice-T and his wife Coco Austin recently celebrated their 21st anniversary together, partying at a rooftop Cannabis hosted by the MJM and the Marijuana Industry Trade Association. The 63-year-old and his 42-year-old wife welcomed the new year with a toast to their strong love.

Coco posted on her Instagram:

She further added:

"Its been a great Adventure with you honey. The love is indescribable. Cheers to a lifetime with you! I love you my boo boo."

Ice-T shared the same image on his Instagram page and commented:

"Today is Coco and my 21st Anniversary. Zero complaints! Love is Love".

All about Ice-T's kids

The rapper and Coco Austin met in December 2001, after which they dated for two months before tying the knot in Las Vegas. Despite the 21-year age difference between them, they have proved that age does not matter in love.

Ice-T and Coco Austin have a five-year-old daughter named Chanel Nicole. The former's youngest daughter was born on November 28, 2015.

Ice-T also has a daughter and a son from his previous relationships. His first child is daughter Letesha Marrow, 45, born on March 20, 1976. Ice-T and his ex-high school girlfriend, Adrienne, welcomed their daughter when they were only 18 years old at the time.

The Newark, New Jersey, native welcomed his second child, "Ice" Tracy Marrow Jr, on November 23, 1991, with his ex-wife Darlene Ortiz. The duo met at a club when the singer was filming the breakdancing musical movie Breakin in 1984.

Tracy Marrow Jr also goes by the name Tracy and is a member of his father's band Body Count, performing backup vocals.

Ice-T reveals about "magic ingredient" in happy relationship

The songwriter praised Coco Austin and revealed to In Touch that she is a great partner:

"I couldn't have picked a better partner. She pulls her weight and kills it in every department".

The quick fix to happy marriages, he revealed, is:

"We address problems quickly. She doesn't say, 'I'm mad at you from last month'. How am I supposed to fix something if I didn't know it was broken?"

Ice-T recently defended Coco Austin and their daughter over a controversy on Chanel's nail criticism. Judging by their actions, this marriage looks set to continue strong into the new decade.

