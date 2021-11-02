"She'll make an awesome Marvel superhero": Richard Madden gushes over Citadel co-star Priyanka Chopra

Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden, who will next be seen in Marvel’s Eternals, recently spoke about his co-star Priyanka Chopra. She is also to rock the box office by appearing in The Matrix Resurrections, co-starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Citadel is an upcoming American drama television series by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers who also made Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden will be working together for the first time in the spy series Citadel.

Richard Madden and Joe Russo praise Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is a major crowd puller in India and on the subcontinent for which Richard and team have high hopes for their spy series that is still in production.

Madden, who will be making his MCU debut as Ikaris through the movie Eternals, said in an interview that Priyanka would make an awesome Marvel superhero.

Entertainment Tonight @etnow

etonline.com/priyanka-chopr… Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden are spies on a mission in #Citadel Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden are spies on a mission in #Citadeletonline.com/priyanka-chopr…

Richard also commented on the set of Citadel:

“She’d make an awesome Marvel superhero. She’s a wonderfully talented actress and she’s beautiful and she’s so strong and I think she would absolutely nail it. Who knows, we’ll see her as an Eternal one day.”

Filmmaker Joe Russo, who is one half of the Russo brothers, also complimented Priyanka Chopra by saying:

“She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the set of Citadel (Image via Getty Images)

The show was originally announced in 2018 with the series set in multiple countries across the world, including India. It will be directed by Raj and DK.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Priyanka will next be seen in the romantic drama Text for You, opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She has also been cast to star alongside Mindy Kaling in a comedy about an Indian-American wedding. She will also be seen in the road trip movie Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Edited by Allan Mathew