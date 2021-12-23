'The Matrix Resurrections': The sequel's amusing self-aware commentary sounds almost apologetic  

The fourth installment of the Matrix franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, was released on 22 December 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max. 22-years after The Matrix (1999), Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return to play the game-changing duo Neo and Trinity.

The cast of The Matrix Resurrections also includes other prominent actors like Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Priyanka Chopra. After Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Matrix sequel also took fans on a nostalgic ride. However, the latter did not seem to do justice to the cultural phenomenon status of the franchise.

'The Matrix Resurrections' synopsis: What's new in the sequel? [Spoilers]

60-years after The Matrix Revolutions, Neo and Trinity are still somehow alive. To find out how and why they are alive, you'll have to watch The Matrix Resurrections. However, this time around, Neo goes by his original name Thomas Anderson and is a big-time video game creator, whereas Trinity goes by Tiffany and has a family.

Viewers get to tread down the nostalgic street when it turns out that this new world is a Matrix simulation as Abdul-Mateen's Morpheus presents Neo with the familiar pills. This is followed by a series of flashbacks from the first movie and some iconic scenes from the timeless franchise with modern touches.

Once again falling down the rabbit hole, Neo sets out to rescue Trinity and reunite. Meanwhile, the new resistance, with a fandom-like obsession for Neo, aids his mission and seeks the help of friendly machines to do so. The end of The Matrix Resurrections sees Neo and Trinity fend against the "Swarm" and regain their powers in a very Matrix-like fashion.

The sequel's self-aware commentary taunts its needlessness

As exciting as it was to watch Reeves and Moss reprise their lionized roles and other compelling characters, The Matrix Resurrections didn't have the same charisma as The Matrix.

Abdul-Mateen and Jonathan Groff were unable to fill the shoes of Lawrence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving. The writing, execution, and visuals of the sequel were also substandard.

The Matrix Resurrection did, however, offer a promising premise and the earlier part of the film was executed fantastically. The introduction teased a persuasive and trippy plot with amusing self-aware commentary on the needlessness of such sequels.

Initially, Neo was portrayed as the celebrated video game developer Thomas Anderson, who created the globally popular Matrix video game series. His billionaire boss (Jonathan Groff) asks him to develop a fourth sequel because the studio (Warner Bros.) has demanded it. The scene directly comments on the commercial agenda behind the fourth Matrix sequel.

The Matrix Resurrections' narrative directly responds to decades of people analyzing every event and phenomenon in the trilogy. It features a series of 'comedic burns' on obsessive fans, the media industry, tech geeks, inferior contemporary villains, and much more.

With disposable writing and superficial narrative, this sequel seems like a mere peripheral recollection of the trilogy that evoked big debates such as free will versus destiny.

Alas, The Matrix Resurrections, with all its meta-references, seems almost apologetic for trying to force a story after the trilogy had already run out of steam, making the whole exercise seem uninspired.

Additionally, the film's focus on being self-aware takes away from opportunities for an enjoyable plot. After a brief metatextual amusement, the film ebbs into a tedious narrative that undercuts fundamental aspects of the franchise.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

