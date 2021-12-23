'The Matrix Resurrections' ending explained: Why is Neo and Trinity's love story the anchor of the Matrix franchise? 

The Matrix Resurrections is the long-awaited sequel to the Matrix trilogy, which was released on December 22 in theaters and on HBO Max. As already revealed in the trailer, fans will be seeing Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity respectively.

Additionally, the film features an ensemble cast of prominent actors including Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Directed by Lana Wachowski of the Wachowski sisters who directed the trilogy, The Matrix Resurrections follows the characters sixty years after the conclusion of the third Matrix film.

With a convoluted plot and nostalgia-inducing flashbacks, the film seems mostly a commercial undertaking rather than a genuine continuation of the Matrix franchise. Though one theme that does resurrect is Neo and Trinity's love story.

'The Matrix Resurrections' plot overview: New and old combine to create chaos [spoilers ahead]

Sixty years after Neo finally brokered peace between humans and machines, the Matrix has called again. The Matrix Resurrections begins with an introduction to a whole new world wherein Thomas Anderson (Neo) is a celebrated video game created and Tiffany (Trinity) is a woman with a family.

Thomas has a billionaire boss who demands a sequel to the Matrix video games and a therapist who helps him cope with the memories of the Matrix. However, this new world turns out to be the latest Matrix simulation wherein Neo is trapped once again.

In a déjà vu turn of events, Abdul-Mateen's Morpheus, now a self-designing program, offers Neo the same choice he was offered 22 years ago – the red or the blue pill.

He chooses the red one and falls into the rabbit hole again in The Matrix Resurrections. This time he is accompanied by the new Morpheus and Bugs, another human who managed to escape Machine City, who introduces Neo to her team of fellow Neo-obsessed fans.

The plot of The Matrix Resurrections features several flashbacks from previous movies along with self-referencing callbacks to help viewers connect the dots with the present. This creates convolution in the story as the film goes off on several tangents and incorporates various ideas simultaneously, making it tedious and uninspiring.

After he wakes up in a machine pod, Bugs and her team take him to Io, which is a city like Zion, meant for human habitation. But unlike Zion, Io is not at war with the machines, rather it includes a symbiosis between humans and machines that are on their side. Once at Io, Neo meets a very old Niobe (Jada Pinkett Smith), who created the place for peaceful coexistence.

While exiting the Machine City, Neo finds out that Trinity is still alive and thereafter makes it his mission to rescue her, a theme that remains central to The Matrix Resurrections.

Niobe, though not on board initially, eventually agreed to help him. She then hatches a plan along with Sati, introduced as a young girl in The Matrix Revolutions, to extract Trinity and details the mission to Bugs and other volunteers.

The Matrix Resurrections ending: The overpowering effect of Neo and Trinity's union

The final act of The Matrix Resurrections begins with Niobe's briefing on the mission to rescue Trinity from the machines. Trinity, who is being held inside a pod in the Machine City, needs to be unplugged and brought back into the real world with her consent. Instead of needing a red pill, Bugs will be required to connect her mind with Trinity's due to their mental compatibility.

To help them out, the high-tech digital Morpheus program creates an entry point for Bugs into the Machine City, who along with Sati begins to disconnect Trinity from the Matrix. Meanwhile, Neo re-enters the Matrix and strikes a deal with The Analyst to allow him and Trinity to walk free if the latter consents to leaving the simulation, and if not, he'll willfully surrender to the Matrix.

The final showdown in The Matrix Resurrections takes place at the Simulatte Cafe (witty name by the way) and just as Trinity is about to leave with Neo, her simulated husband and children arrive and hold her back. However, when her husband calls her Tiffany, something snaps within her and she realizes her true identity.

The deceiving Analyst, however, wouldn't let the couple escape and decided to shoot Trinity when a rogue Agent Smith, completely out of Matrix's control, arrived and saved the day.

His consideration was short-lasted as he unleashed the Matrix population into a "Swarm" mode upon Neo and Trinity. The pair undertake a precarious escapade on Trinity's motorbike in one of the most chaotic and unsatisfactorily choreographed action sequences of The Matrix Resurrections.

Neo and Trinity are backed into a corner on a roof when they are surrounded by military helicopters attacking them. They decide to jump off a roof but instead of falling, Trinity gains the power of flying and the two manage to escape into the real world again.

The entire sequence featuring Trinity and Neo beating the odds together links to a previous scene where The Analyst had explained to Neo that the couple were capable of incredible things together but were worthless apart. Thus, one can't help but wonder whether the legend of "The One" in The Matrix Resurrections means the union of Neo and Trinity and not Neo alone.

At the end of The Matrix Resurrections, Neo and Trinity return to The Analyst's house in the Matrix and confront him with a smug new attitude. They promise to start freeing people's minds and start rebuilding the Matrix according to what they see fit. Despite The Analyst's reminder that some people don't wish to leave the illusion, the pair remain intent on changing things.

The Matrix Resurrections is now available in theaters and for streaming on HBO Max.

Edited by Prem Deshpande