'The Matrix Resurrections': 3 reasons why the Keanu Reeves starrer cannot be missed

The Matrix Resurrections is the most anticipated release of the season. A few movies have revolutionized watching cinema, and The Matrix is one of them. The Matrix brought in a new age of film-making with its innovative cinematography and ambitious narrative.

Starring Keanu Reeves, The Matrix has changed the sci-fi genre with its over-the-top visuals and stunning graphics. The fourth Matrix film will be released in theaters and on the streaming platform HBO Max on December 22.

3 top reasons to watch 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Though The Matrix needs no additional reason for viewers to watch, given the popularity of the franchise, here are three reasons why The Matrix Resurrections cannot be missed.

1) 'The Matrix Resurrections' - The Matrix is back after almost two decades with a new movie

The Verge @verge The Matrix Resurrections won’t hit HBO Max until 3AM ET on December 22nd theverge.com/2021/12/20/228… The Matrix Resurrections won’t hit HBO Max until 3AM ET on December 22nd theverge.com/2021/12/20/228… https://t.co/reqluQur77

Due to the immense popularity of this sci-fi, the upcoming film of The Matrix franchise needs no introduction. The Matrix brought ground-breaking transformations in the world of cinema, especially the sci-fi genre, when the franchise's first film was released.

In The Matrix Resurrections, Neo, the protagonist, is brought back to the Matrix after he perished in a fight. He now exists as Thomas Anderson. However, things are about to change when a new version of Morpheus approaches Neo, and he is re-introduced in the Matrix in a brand new fight.

2) Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann Moss' chemistry

Germain Lussier @GermainLussier I can't stop thinking about The Matrix Resurrections.



It brilliantly reinvents the franchise while increasing the importance of the first 3 films all while being touching, exciting and gorgeous. It's very trippy and complex, but I loved it. Can't wait to see it again and again. I can't stop thinking about The Matrix Resurrections.It brilliantly reinvents the franchise while increasing the importance of the first 3 films all while being touching, exciting and gorgeous. It's very trippy and complex, but I loved it. Can't wait to see it again and again. https://t.co/SsPhli7KWy

Keanu Reeves, the beloved actor most famous for his roles in The Matrix films, will again obviously be back for the franchise's fourth film. Viewers can catch Reeves in his statement role as Neo while engaging in action-packed sequences for the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections.

Carrie Ann Moss will also be back as Trinity, starring beside Reeves. Their amazing chemistry, both on-screen and off-screen, is reason enough to catch the upcoming Matrix movie.

3) Can the upcoming Matrix film mark a new beginning for the franchise?

The Matrix trilogy has changed the language of cinema, becoming a cultural icon that everyone is familiar with today. The last three films were landmark movies in cinema history, and viewers have high hopes for the upcoming release.

The trailer of The Matrix Resurrections suggests that this may be the beginning of another trilogy rather than a coda to the existing one. With several new characters and an unknown threat looming, it feels like a much bigger story is coming up.

Catch The Matrix Resurrections on December 22 at your nearest theater, or stream it on HBO Max.

