5 most popular cricket video game franchises of all-time

Big Ant Studios have made a habit of churning out quality cricket video games in recent years. They are the best-known Cricket Video Game creators in terms of console and PC gaming, but one does get the feeling that the cricket video game market is a tad bit empty today. While there are always innovative mobile games available to the users, the feel and enjoyment of a PC or console video game is limited to one or two options these days.

This wasn’t always the case. Cricket video games have a cherished and interesting past and have seen the rise and fall of several franchises. There are some which continue to this day, while for others, the fans hope the big franchises will take a note and start producing more games.

Some of the most popular cricket video game franchises of all-time

1. EA Sports Video Game Series:

Let's test how well you remember EA Cricket 07 from your childhood. 🤔



Names these cricketing legends from this iconic game -

S.Gungly

V. Seway

S.Tendehar

D. Dhenier

G. Gemphir

Yevray Singh#Cricket #EASports #Guessthecricketer pic.twitter.com/YoN6lwAWkM — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) May 6, 2020

EA Cricket 07 is deeply etched in the memories of all cricket video game fans. Even today, one can find several discussions taking place around the game on social media. Some of the other famous titles in the series include Cricket 97, Cricket 2002 and Cricket 2004. Reputed cricket commentators like Richie Benaud, Mark Nicholas and Jim Maxwell adorned the virtual commentary boxes as players tried their luck in World Series, Sharjah Cups and Test series.

2. Codemasters Video Game Series:

Brian Lara Cricket 99

Possibly THE best cricket video game of our generation.. pic.twitter.com/hWYOOj20fA — Gaming Memories (@GreenScreenDays) May 30, 2015

This cricket series often gets overlooked due to the popularity of EA sports series, but has produced memorable titles from its own time like Ashes Cricket 2009, International Cricket 2010, Brian Lara International Cricket 2005 etc. But none stands equal to the popularity in terms of Brian Lara Cricket ’99.

With commentary from Geoff Boycott and Jonathan Agnew, this game helped fans relive the atmosphere of the 90s, with the accurate rendition of cricket stadium chants and noise making the experience all the more believable. While the graphics are certainly dated, for its time it was a very enjoyable video gaming experience.

A special shout-out to Brian Lara International Cricket 2007, which allowed players to feature in the ICC Champions Trophy 2006 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2007 and had some well-detailed cricket player models for its time.

3. Cricket Captain Video Game Series:

A cricket management video game series, which continues to this day, had its humble beginnings in the form of International Cricket Captain 1998 which allowed players to take control of English cricket county sides and the England cricket side.

With the next iteration, players could captain international sides and presently, with Cricket Captain 2020, there are options to lead international, domestic and T20 franchise teams. The game involves planning the field, bowling and batting strategies, team composition and coaching. One can also play retro series and series between all-time greats.

4. Cricket Coach Video Game Series:

The RR squad is done - still plenty of tweaking and balancing to do though. If anyone spots anything completely wrong - of course let me know! pic.twitter.com/gz9OtplOos — Cricket Coach Game (@ccgamesim) January 13, 2021

Another cricket management series, which began with Michael Vaughan Cricket Manager (2001), saw several releases in late 2000s to early 2010s. It was a cricket game with a detailed database and capability to switch between countries. There seems to be a title named Cricket Coach 3 in the works but not much is known about its release date.

5. Audiogenic Cricket Video Games:

Graham Gooch's World Class Cricket Source: Mobygames.com

The leading Cricket Video Game producing series in the 80s and 90s, it produced games like Graham Gooch Cricket, Allan Border’s Cricket (1993), Brian Lara Cricket ’96. Old-timers would definitely remember the peculiar sounds and early to mid-90s teams available for selection in Allan Border’s Cricket (1993).

Again, most of these games belong to early and mid-90s, so the graphics aren’t the strongest suit and modern gamers might find difficulty in coming to terms with the playing style. Still, it is a strong dose of nostalgia for old players and those who followed cricket in the 90s.