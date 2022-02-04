"Absolutely not true": Khloe Kardashian shuts down Harry Jowsey dating rumors 

Reality star Khloe Kardashian has taken to social media debunking the rumor that she’s dating Harry Jowsey. A fan page posted a screenshot of a Deuxmoi blind item that suggested the same. The 37-year-old was quick to deny the gossip post.

Instagram gossip page Deuxmoi proactively uploads celebrity news to its profile. Its recent blind item uploaded on the page’s stories read that the two celebrities have been “talking.” Jowsey reportedly picked up flowers and a Bentley for Khloe. The Good American founder and Jowsey are rumored to be texting “back and forth” as well.

Deuxmoi's blind item about Harry Jowsey and Khloe Kardashian (Image via deuxmoi/Instagram)

Jowsey also uploaded a picture of flowers in a car, which fueled the dating rumors.

Khloe Kardashian responds to Harry Jowsey dating gossip

Instagram fan page @theekarjenners uploaded the Deuxmoi blind item to their profile. The fan page has accumulated over 17.1k followers. Khloe responded in the comment section:

“ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE.”

Harry Jowsey is a 24-year-old reality star best known for his appearance on the reality show Too Hot To Handle. He has most recently been linked to influencer Sveta Bilyalova who has accumulated over six million followers on Instagram.

Jowsey was also engaged to fellow contestant Francesca Farago. However, the two reportedly broke up following personal differences. In a now-deleted video, he commented:

“I flew to Vancouver to spend time with Francesca, and I saw a different side of Francesca at that point in time. Long story short, I broke up with her for the first time after she came to visit me in Australia.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Khloe recently broke up with the father of her child, Tristan Thompson. The latter has been infamously known for cheating on the Kardashian multiple times. He was recently linked to trainer Maralee Nichols.

Nichols also recently got into a legal battle with Thompson by filing a paternity lawsuit against him. Khloe and Thompson have since broken up.

According to Page Six, the NBA star was recently spotted with a mystery girl in Milwaukee last week.

Jowsey had not commented on the ongoing Khloe Kardashian dating rumors at the time of writing this article.

Edited by Shaheen Banu