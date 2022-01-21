Hilarious woke M&M memes trend after Mars redesigns characters to make them look more "inclusive" 

On January 20, 2022, Mars Incorporated announced a redesign to their M&M mascots to be more "inclusive." Weirdly enough, the changes to these mascots are only reflected in the shoes of these characters and their skin colors.

In a press release, Mars said:

"M&M'S promises to use the power of fun to include everyone with a goal of increasing the sense of belonging for 10 million people around the world by 2025."

M&M'S @mmschocolate Popping in to say hi. Allow us to re-introduce ourselves if you’re new here! We’re M&M’S, the candy you know and love, but this space is all about fun. Together, we can use the power of fun to create a world where we all belong. #ForAllFunkind Learn more: mms.com/for-all-funkind Popping in to say hi. Allow us to re-introduce ourselves if you’re new here! We’re M&M’S, the candy you know and love, but this space is all about fun. Together, we can use the power of fun to create a world where we all belong. #ForAllFunkind Learn more: mms.com/for-all-funkind https://t.co/klpe29JfBF

The company also mentioned that these changes gave the characters varied personalities to promote "self-expression." These anthropomorphized characters will also not be referred to with prefixes before their names, which stresses on their personalities more than their respective genders.

What changes did Mars make to the M&M characters?

In their bid to make the characters more "inclusive," the redesign focussed on their shoes. Previously, the orange character had an untied shoe, which is now tied. The green female character, who sported heels, now wears sneakers. Similarly, the brown female character, who wore stilettos, now sports a pair of black heels.

Their skin color has also been changed from default fair skin to off-white to promote more inclusion. Mars also stated:

"M&M'S branding will also reflect an updated tone of voice that is more inclusive, welcoming, and unifying, while remaining rooted in our signature jester wit and humor."

These characters also have certain traits as per the candy brand's website. The red one claims to be charismatic, smart yet humble, as well as a perfectionist. The yellow character tries to be more optimistic and employs numerous puns to joke. Similarly, Orange is highly neurotic, and Green claims to be "a hypewoman for my friends."

Meanwhile, Brown employs extreme sass and claims to be "not bossy. Just the boss." The Blue one is apparently very confident.

Here's how people reacted to M&M's character redesign to incorporate a more "inclusive" nature

Mars' character redesign for the characters spawned several humorous memes. Numerous tweets insinuated that the idea of the characters being "woke" was ridiculous. While others joked that the candies will still be eaten despite the "spokescandies" being self-expressive and nuanced.

matt @mattxiv why did they reverse yassify the green m&m … why did they reverse yassify the green m&m … https://t.co/AnOBpXsTqM

mike (getting worried) @aniceburrito (Said with the desperation of losing a loved one) M&Ms has gone woke (Said with the desperation of losing a loved one) M&Ms has gone woke

Edward Ongweso Jr @bigblackjacobin hiding from the woke m&ms when they find out what we do to the inanimate ones hiding from the woke m&ms when they find out what we do to the inanimate ones https://t.co/PLrIZLcTds

Laura Bassett @LEBassett Losing the voting rights bill and getting woke M&Ms instead feels about right Losing the voting rights bill and getting woke M&Ms instead feels about right

Captain Disillusion @CDisillusion You walk in and Twitter is like, "Heeey, you're here! Welcome to the rager, bro! What are you drinkin'? NFT profile pics? Woke M&Ms? COVID updates in FLORIDA? Come on now its not a partywithoutadrinkCHUG-CHUG-CHUG!" You walk in and Twitter is like, "Heeey, you're here! Welcome to the rager, bro! What are you drinkin'? NFT profile pics? Woke M&Ms? COVID updates in FLORIDA? Come on now its not a partywithoutadrinkCHUG-CHUG-CHUG!"

Honkey Kong Country Returns @ThePaleApe the woke m&ms will still eat their own young assures mars ceo the woke m&ms will still eat their own young assures mars ceo https://t.co/YHBXbHb0AX

Mr. Timeline 👍 @GarbageApe I will not tolerate a world where the M&Ms are woke. I will not tolerate a world where the M&Ms are woke.

Mark Pitcavage @egavactip I don't care how woke M&Ms are, they still end up in my stomach. I don't care how woke M&Ms are, they still end up in my stomach.

Ben Stephens @stephens_ben You: M&Ms are going woke!!!!!



Me, an intellectual: A huge multinational corporation is making – and announcing – a change to its marketing strategy in order to target young people and make more money. You: M&Ms are going woke!!!!!Me, an intellectual: A huge multinational corporation is making – and announcing – a change to its marketing strategy in order to target young people and make more money.

synth @SynthCool

2. makes marketing that purposely enrages anti woke ppl into a petty culture war feud

3. corporation gets talked about and is trending

4. ppl now blame woke ppl who were are just laughing about it instead of just the corporation

5. profit



&ms 1. corporation wants publicity2. makes marketing that purposely enrages anti woke ppl into a petty culture war feud3. corporation gets talked about and is trending4. ppl now blame woke ppl who were are just laughing about it instead of just the corporation5. profit #m &ms 1. corporation wants publicity 2. makes marketing that purposely enrages anti woke ppl into a petty culture war feud3. corporation gets talked about and is trending4. ppl now blame woke ppl who were are just laughing about it instead of just the corporation 5. profit#m&ms

A few tweets even suggested that this change was part of Mars Incorporated's marketing ploy to initiate a discussion about the "woke" candies.

