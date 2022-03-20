How to buy Adidas Originals Triple Platform Low? Price and more about the sneakers

Adidas Originals continues the celebration for the basketball silhouette that debuted in the 80's Forums, with the release of more iterations. A recent take upon the Forum's was taken with the release of Retro Basketball-style being taken to new heights with women's Triple platform Lo shoes.

The 80's basketball silhouette was invented with a triple-stacked platform sole to give women a new height. The latest makeover from the label is served up in a "crew yellow/core black/silver metallic" colorway.

More about the Adidas Originals Triple Platform sneakers

The German sportswear giant Adidas founded its co-label named Adidas Originals in 1997, which only promoted products with heritage, including clothing and accessories with trefoil logos, under categories such as adicolor and superstars, originally designed by Adidas.

The famous Trefoil logo has only been applied to heritage products ever since 1997, with styles refrencing to the early decades between the 40's and 80's. The Adidas Orignals’ brand has created a distinctively nostalgic and retro old-school feel.

This forum-based Adidas Originals' sneaker, called Triple Platform, is served up in a new colorway, “Crew Yellow/Core Black/Silver Metallic,”, utilizing a textile-based upper. The upper features a texture similar to nylon mesh, which intersects with black mesh sections featuring upon tongue, mid-panel, and toebox.

Beneath the mesh, a premium synthetic upper in a bright yellow hue can be seen. A hardwearing rubber accent can be found in black atop the toe-box to mark a split between the tongue and the toe. The same hardware rubber material is used on the heel unit to meet the touches of the 3M upon the heel tab and the rear-quarter.

Fullress @fullress



アディダス オリジナルス トリプルプラットフォーム “クルーイエロー/ブラック” (adidas Originals TRIPLE PLATFORM “Crew Yellow/Core Black”) [GY9608]



fullress.com/adidas-origina… 1/19 発売！アディダス オリジナルス トリプルプラットフォーム “クルーイエロー/ブラック” (adidas Originals TRIPLE PLATFORM “Crew Yellow/Core Black”) [GY9608] 1/19 発売！アディダス オリジナルス トリプルプラットフォーム “クルーイエロー/ブラック” (adidas Originals TRIPLE PLATFORM “Crew Yellow/Core Black”) [GY9608]fullress.com/adidas-origina… https://t.co/KtsQY06jcJ

The highlighted part of the shoe comes with a subversion of not one or two, but three sole units stacked atop one another, giving an unparalleled height and a more comfortable option for platform heels.

The Adidas website defines the product with a brief history,

"Looking for a change in perspective? You've come to the right place. Taking style cues from the OG adidas Forum from 1984, these Triple Platforum Low Shoes elevate the old-school B-ball favorite with a stacked platform sole, so you can see the world from new heights. Just lace up, secure the ankle strap and change your point of view."

The "basketball-inspired shoes with an eye catching platform sole" can be bought upon the official website from the label for $150 USD in women's sizes UK 5.5 to UK 8.

Edited by Gunjan