Where to buy Adidas X South Park shoes? Price, release date and more explored

It is time to bear the glad tidings from Adidas, as the label is back with another great collaboration with South Park. The bizarre misadventures of the American sitcom are now coupled with the German sportswear label releasing their limited edition sneakers.

To fulfill the desires of South Park fans, Adidas once again joined forces with their team and created the Cartman’s AWESOM-O robot inspired sneakers. The partnership has extended its portfolio with the latest Forum Low shoes.

All about the Adidas x South Park shoes

The forthcoming sneakers are inspired by AWESOM-O robot of South Park (Image via Instagram/woowzanet)

AWESOM-O Robot is the character that first came into view during the animated series’ fifth episode of the eighth season. The newly created pairs manifest the importance of the robot who became friends with Butters to know all his secrets.

The activewear company decided to thrill all its fans and sneakerheads with the upcoming sneakers launch. All those who are captivated by the design of the pairs can cast a brief look at the pieces by visiting the sportswear label’s official website.

Adidas X South Park collaborated for the upcoming launch (Image via Instagram/sneakersxalapa23)

For now, the approaching pairs are likely to drop on March 21, with a retail price of $110. All South Park fans should keep their eyes open to grab them from the brand’s webstore.

Like peas in a pod, the pairs are crafted aesthetically on the lines of the AWESOM-O robot. The three stripes of blue, yellow, and red are prominently embroidered on the front upper portion of the pair. For the base, the cardboard-brown color is picked from the robot’s character.

Designed with precision, the pair exhibits the AWESOM-O’s face on its tongue tabs. Moreover, the character’s name “A.W.E.S.O.M.-O” is etched with black on the flapping which overlaps the tongue of the pair.

The forthcoming sneakers are inspired by AWESOM-O robot of South Park (Image via Twitter/Rwk)

The Forum Low shoes are meticulously decorated with silver detailing, which is visible below the heel tab. On the side, the signature Adidas Originals logo is inscribed in black. The tongue’s accustomed branding is spiced up with black toned lace arrangements.

In its entirety, the sneakers are deeply emblazoned with the robot’s animated appearance. In addition to the pair, the shoe box is also constructed with the South Park theme, which showcases the panorama of the robot standing with Professor Chaos.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul