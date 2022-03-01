When will 'South Park - Back to the Cold War' air? Plot, air time, and more revealed

According to creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker's ability to develop fresh episodes at breakneck speed, the long-running animated series South Park will premiere the first written TV episode about the Russian-Ukraine war.

South Park has a long history of focusing on current events with quick turnarounds, and the preview for this week's show appears to continue that trend.

South Park's Back to the Cold War: Plotline, air time, and more

Plot

In the trailer for the upcoming episode, Mr. Mackay argued for a seventh nuclear-emergency practice in two days, claiming that "we are going to be prepared."

When the PC Principal pointed out that Mackay also sought budget space for "a bomb shelter and 20 VHS copies of Red Dawn," the guidance counselor responds, “VHS is still really the best format when you think about it.”

The video does not mention Russia or Ukraine, but it does imply a lot of nostalgia for the 1980s when the Cold War was still in full swing. Mackey's piano tie, the boombox in the backdrop, and, of course, the Red Dawn videocassettes are all worth mentioning.

When will it air?

The episode premieres on Comedy Central on March 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, and it will be available to watch after that on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com, and the Comedy Central App.

ʚ Waylon ♥ ɞ @popilleu Finally caught up with South Park & gosh the tears in my eyes. The plot, The themes, the characters, the dynamics, the drama, the lore, the emotional moments...everything was garbage from beginning to end. On my way to the hospital, definitely the worst show I've ever seen /c Finally caught up with South Park & gosh the tears in my eyes. The plot, The themes, the characters, the dynamics, the drama, the lore, the emotional moments...everything was garbage from beginning to end. On my way to the hospital, definitely the worst show I've ever seen /c https://t.co/JSRgpXRSSW

How fans are reacting to the episode trailer

South Park has been emblematic of providing accurate social commentaries that have proved to be entertaining watches. With the current war in a state of deep-seated crisis, fans on Twitter were amazed and intrigued by the arrival of this new episode.

Davcharley5001 @davcharley5001 @SouthPark Can't wait 2 see it,this episode is gonna be killer @SouthPark Can't wait 2 see it,this episode is gonna be killer 😎😎😎 https://t.co/pLU5UrrAlw

Jeff Heflin @JeffHeflin3 @SouthPark What?! How did you guys time this so well? It's like you're predicting the future. Hope t hi is episode plays out well for us South Park citizens. @SouthPark What?! How did you guys time this so well? It's like you're predicting the future. Hope t hi is episode plays out well for us South Park citizens.

As soon as the trailer for the upcoming episode dropped, fans took to Twitter to voice out their opinions.

While most people are aware that it is noteworthy to acknowledge the crisis, a humorous take on the current events does look refreshing.

Hollywood Kid @poti_jacob @SouthPark This episode has to do with the war between Russia and Ukraine does it? @SouthPark This episode has to do with the war between Russia and Ukraine does it?

Brendan Tomasic @SteelCityK1D @SouthPark Title sounds like a reference to Back to the Future, Wolverines! Cannot wait for this episode! @SouthPark Title sounds like a reference to Back to the Future, Wolverines! Cannot wait for this episode! https://t.co/A72BXpNrFZ

Courtney @courmydia @SouthPark I’ve been waiting for this seeing as how Tweek’s freak out song over nuclear attack has been playing in my mind for the last week. @SouthPark I’ve been waiting for this seeing as how Tweek’s freak out song over nuclear attack has been playing in my mind for the last week.

Jon T Reeves @JonathonTReeves @SouthPark Mackey is wearing a keyboard tie. This episode is gonna be about 80s nostalgia @SouthPark Mackey is wearing a keyboard tie. This episode is gonna be about 80s nostalgia

Most fans are bewildered by the uncanny resemblance that the episode has to the current Russia-Ukraine situation.

They have all marveled at the predictive power of the show. They are also stunned that the show has even predicted the nuclear warfare situation so aptly.

PKSparkxx #BlackLivesMatter @PKSparkxx 🏾 @SouthPark Social commentary episodes of South Park are sometimes the best ones @SouthPark Social commentary episodes of South Park are sometimes the best ones 🙏🏾

ROB @GreenRob84 @SouthPark @billyjar didn’t take them long to get on the nuclear angle buddy @SouthPark @billyjar didn’t take them long to get on the nuclear angle buddy

While video clips and screenshots of South Park are doing the rounds on Twitter, most fans have acknowledged the 80s nostalgia the show is trying to bring in for the upcoming episode Back to the Cold War.

Edited by Srijan Sen