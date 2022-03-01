When will 'South Park - Back to the Cold War' air? Plot, air time, and more revealed

According to creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker's ability to develop fresh episodes at breakneck speed, the long-running animated series South Park will premiere the first written TV episode about the Russian-Ukraine war.
South Park has a long history of focusing on current events with quick turnarounds, and the preview for this week's show appears to continue that trend.
South Park's Back to the Cold War: Plotline, air time, and more
Plot
In the trailer for the upcoming episode, Mr. Mackay argued for a seventh nuclear-emergency practice in two days, claiming that "we are going to be prepared."
When the PC Principal pointed out that Mackay also sought budget space for "a bomb shelter and 20 VHS copies of Red Dawn," the guidance counselor responds, “VHS is still really the best format when you think about it.”
The video does not mention Russia or Ukraine, but it does imply a lot of nostalgia for the 1980s when the Cold War was still in full swing. Mackey's piano tie, the boombox in the backdrop, and, of course, the Red Dawn videocassettes are all worth mentioning.
When will it air?
The episode premieres on Comedy Central on March 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, and it will be available to watch after that on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com, and the Comedy Central App.
How fans are reacting to the episode trailer
South Park has been emblematic of providing accurate social commentaries that have proved to be entertaining watches. With the current war in a state of deep-seated crisis, fans on Twitter were amazed and intrigued by the arrival of this new episode.
As soon as the trailer for the upcoming episode dropped, fans took to Twitter to voice out their opinions.
While most people are aware that it is noteworthy to acknowledge the crisis, a humorous take on the current events does look refreshing.
Most fans are bewildered by the uncanny resemblance that the episode has to the current Russia-Ukraine situation.
They have all marveled at the predictive power of the show. They are also stunned that the show has even predicted the nuclear warfare situation so aptly.
While video clips and screenshots of South Park are doing the rounds on Twitter, most fans have acknowledged the 80s nostalgia the show is trying to bring in for the upcoming episode Back to the Cold War.