Adidas Grand Slam sneakers: Where to buy, price and more about the Retro Revival shoes

Adidas recently released its brand new Grand Slam sneakers. The sportswear giant owns a rich tennis history, which will be taken forward with the latest footwear, justifying its name as a retro revival edition.

Over the years, Adidas has entered into numerous partnerships with iconic tennis players including Robert Haillet, Stan Smith, Rod Laver, and Ilie Theodoriu Năstase and introduced many limited edition pairs.

After that, the brand also released several co-signed sneakers. Further, Adidas' iconic Grand Slam edition reflects its 40 years of experience in the game.

All about Adidas Grand Slam, where to buy, price and more

The edition, which was first released in 1984 as the label’s premier Tennis sneaker, is now back in a traditional tennis colorway, “White/Green/Off White.”

Priced at $136.15 USD, the pair is constructed with leather and suede. For all collectors and tennis lovers, the sneakers will be available on 43einhalb website from March 1 onwards.

In order to preserve the originality of the Grand Slam, the shoes are furnished with red colored authentic “G.S.” logo, stitched on the lateral mid-panel.

Further, the label’s signature Trefoils trademark appears on the tongue tab, alongside Adidas scripture on the midsole and on the heels. The upper is made with leather and synthetics, and the sole unit is created using rubber. The overall shape and design of the pair looked exceptionally spot-on, prompting back-to-toe shoes, which were launched in 1984.

Most perceptibly, the footwear is built with its proprietary Vario Shock-Absorption System technology. The system uses a set of three variable-density pegs in the rear section of the midsole, which can be tweaked by the wearer for shock absorption whenever needed.

The limited-edition style is finished with unique detailing of green, white, and orange-colored buttons, which are prominently visible on the outsole. The three buttons on the exterior possess the Adidas trefoil engraved on them.

With the latest sneakers, the brand refers to both its tennis past and the terrace culture, which embraces casual sneakers like these. An argyle check print made with green, white, and orange colors is placed inside the shoe to make them more stylish. The brand presents the perfect blend of tennis with contemporary fashion.

