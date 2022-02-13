Adidas x Parley UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA shoes: Where to buy, price, and more 

Adidas recently introduced its UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA sneakers in collaboration with Parley for the Oceans. The latter is an environmental organization.

In the current scenario, there are many brands which are following the path of sustainability. Adidas is one such example of sustainable fashion, and a brilliant one at that. Over the years, the brand has invested more in research and has come up with some great initiatives like Prime Green, Prime Blue, Vegan, and Better Cotton.

All about Adidas UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA shoes, price and more

Prime Blue is an initiative the brand is running in collaboration with Parley Ocean Plastics. Showcasing its solidarity with environmental protection, the brand has released the latest UltraBOOST sneakers.

The team of Parley and Adidas had reduced the sneaker’s environmental impact by utilizing a high-performance PRIMEKNIT yarn for the manufacturing process. The yarn is composed of 50% recycled polyester and 50% Parley Ocean Plastic expropriated from the beaches, shores, and remote islands, which contributes in the fight against pollution.

No compromises were made with style for the creation of these eco sneakers. The shoes feature vibrant turquoise spread throughout the knit, the laces, and at the rear of the extremely comfortable and spongy UltraBOOST foam midsole. The bold coral lines are drawn on the toe caps, shoe linings, and the plastic caps that hug the heel.

Priced at $215.48, the shoes were released in a White/Silver/Mint colorway. For an oceanic touch, the pair has been loaded with white, silver, and mint hues. Hits of coral-orange can be seen on the BOOST midsole, heel clip, collar, toe box, and interior.

The heel cage is constructed using sustainably-acquired plastic and furnished with the UltraBOOST logo. Plastic has also been used for building the lace cage, which is decorated with the three stripes in silver. Last but not least, the five eyelet mint colored lace system makes the sneakers even more appealing.

The pair also possess a full-length BOOST midsole that assimilates torsion stability inside, and a Continental rubber outsole that ensures lasting durability.

Also Read Article Continues below

In other news, the sportswear giant recently came out with many collaborations and launches, including the Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 "Blue Tint”, Yeezy Slide Onyx, and an NFT launch with Prada. Not long ago, the brand also launched Crazy1 Sunshine sneakers.

Edited by Sabika