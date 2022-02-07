Where to buy Adidas Yeezy Slide Onyx? Price, restock date, and more

Adidas is all set for the release of its Onyx Slide in collaboration with Kanye's Yeezy. They will reportedly be launched alongside the “Pure” colorway restock.

Adidas and Yeezy have been quite busy lately, vigorously releasing their collaboration pieces. Not long ago, the collab launched Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 sneakers. Also, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Blue Tint” was restocked on January 22.

All about the Adidas Yeezy Slide Onyx

The slides, marked at a price of $60, will be restocked on March 7. Both slides, “Onyx” as well as “Pure” colorway will be available for purchase on the same date. All fans of the collaboration must save the date to grab their piece.

The Yeezy Slide is diversifying and now shifting its focus towards a black tone. This can be viewed in its forthcoming edition, which is an all-black sleek colorway, ready to strike this spring.

After the launch and the extremely delightful response to the first slide in 2019, the Kanye-owned brand is now primed for restocking slides in black, acknowledging the demands of shoppers.

The upcoming footwear consists of injected EVA foam in clean black, along with a highlighted chunky lightweight and durable slip-on design.

The most prominent feature of the "Onyx" is the toothed outsole which will provide comfort and grip, while making the wearer seem taller.

What else is happening with Yeezy?

The brand recently launched its hoodie in collaboration with GAP. Apart from this, the brand has much more scheduled for this year. The list of 2022 launches comprises its NSTLD boots, along with the upcoming Knit Runner. Other than launches, Kanye's documentary release on Netflix is also much awaited. The teaser of the documentary was released on February 5. In a recent Instagram post, Kanye asked fans to stop asking him for NFTs.

