Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Boost 700: Where to buy, price, and more

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) has been working on multiple projects lately. From Donda 2 in the studio to the fashion streets of Paris, the star has been spotted all around. However, he hasn't forgotten about the brand that is heavily affiliated with him. West has come up with yet another colorway for the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 known as 'Sulfur Yellow.'

The first real dad shoe, Yeezy Boost 700, always gets fans excited with its comebacks. After the release of Yeezy Boost 700 'Faded Azure' in November 2021, 'Sulfur Yellow' is the latest colorway to hit shelves.

All About Kanye West Yeezy Boost 700 'Sulfur Yellow'

The Yeezy Boost 700 has always made a commotion, and the model is now considered to be an iconic creation of the brand.

The newly surfaced Yeezy Boost 700 'Sulfur Yellow' are a few shades darker than the MNVN counterpart 'Resin' and the closest color we will see to the 'Semi Frozen Yellow' that was spotted back in 2019.

The shoes would be available for purchase at Adidas and other select retailers for the usual price of $240.

The 'Sulfur Yellow' features a pale olive yellow upper with areas of taupe, husk yellow, tan, and charcoal patterning situated around the midfoot and the toebox areas of the kicks. Much like other models, Kanye West has elected to create compatible color arrangements between earth toned bottoms and vividly styled base layers. He has also added a synergy of mesh mixed with suede materials to complete his design.

The kicks also feature a dark brown oak color to the sole unit, which sports the classic circular perforations found on the Yeezy Boost 700 silhouette. The shoes also feature reflective 3M accents underneath the mesh, which is found on the midfoot portion and on the side of the sneakers.

Fans will see buttery leather, mesh, and a smooth suede coming together to construct this new colorway. The shoes don't have a specific release date yet, but the expected release will likely take place in spring 2022.

