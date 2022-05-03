Met Gala 2022 red carpet debut: List of first-time attendees

On May 2, the Met Gala returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The theme of this year's red carpet was "Gilded Glamour," which was a nod to American Fashion, just like last year.

The high-profile event recorded various breathtaking red carpet looks, including Gigi Hadid’s red Versace ensemble, Kim Kardashian’s $5 million Marilyn Monroe dress, Blake Lively’s transitional Versace outfit, Billie Eilish's corseted Gucci gown, Nicki Minaj’s black Burberry ensemble, and more.

Apart from these celebs, there are many new names that were added to the Met Gala family this year like Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, Questlove, Bad Bunny, Sydney Sweeney, and Maude Apatow.

Take a look ahead to discover who made their Met Gala debut this year!

Stars who stole the show at their first Met Gala appearance

1) Sydney Sweeney

The Euphoria star sported a strapless corseted gown with a long skirt in tune with the evening's Gilded Glamour theme, which she paired with heavy eyeliner for an edgy look. Tory Burch, an American designer, designed her all-white ensemble.

Sweeney’s blonde hair was nicely illuminated by the white tint, and she looked radiant.

2) Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian

Two of the Kardashian sisters - Khloe and Kourtney - made their Met Gala debuts this year.

Khloe wore a glistening gold semi-sheer Moschino gown designed by Jeremy Scott to make her debut even more stunning. Her figure-hugging gown was undeniably eye-catching.

Kourtney wore a matching deconstructed tux with her fiance/husband Travis Barker, who was also making his Met Gala debut.

3) Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan stormed the internet with her mesmerizing Richard Quinn outfit. Her pink and black satin gown was embellished with feathers all over, which made her look like a princess.

4) Tommy Dorfman

The 13 Reasons Why actress made her Met Gala debut in a green latex floor-length Christopher Kane gown with cutouts across the bosom and waist that were joined with gold elements.

Dorfman accessorized her outfit with a bejeweled headband, a pair of long black evening gloves, and a petite green handbag. At the event, Tommy also emphasized upon the representation of transgender people at big events like the Met Gala.

5) Simone Ashley

ᴊᴇʟᴀ @jelevision “I’m so thrilled to have the girl of the moment, the true diamond of the season with me on my arm” - Jeremy Scott on designing for Simone Ashley #MetGala “I’m so thrilled to have the girl of the moment, the true diamond of the season with me on my arm” - Jeremy Scott on designing for Simone Ashley #MetGala https://t.co/PsI44LnLJ1

Simone Ashley created a buzz at the 2022 Met Gala. For fashion's biggest night, the Bridgerton starlet sported a stunning Moschino outfit, which comprised of a gold-and-black cropped bustier, an all-black body-skimming maxi skirt, a bow, and an attached wrap.

Her hair was pulled back into a neat ponytail, and she completed the look with burgundy smoky eye makeup.

Other celebrities who made their Met Gala debut

1) Jacob Elordi

2) Phoebe Bridgers

3) Bad Bunny

4) Ho Yeon

5) Gunna

6) Rege-Jean Page

7) Priscilla Presley

8) Leslie Odom Jr.

9) Questlove

10) Kieran Culkin

11) Sabrina Carpenter

12) Harris Dickinson

13) Jon Batiste

14) Jeremy Strong

15) Chloe Kim

16) Phoebe Dynevor

17) Paapa Essiedu

18) Michelle Yeoh

19) Maude Apatow

20) Ashley Park

21) Dove Cameron

22) Renee Elise Goldsberry

23) Denee Benton

24) Kaia Gerber

25) Austin Butler

26) Travis Barker

Although the event welcomed many new attendees, many Met Gala veterans like Rihanna, Beyonce, Zendaya, Halle Bailey, Taylor Swift, and more were missing from the event.

