×
Create
Notifications

Blake Lively's Met Gala 2022 outfit explained as internet says "she always understands the assignment"

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the 2022 Met Gala red carpet (Image via rebecamaccise/Twitter)
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the 2022 Met Gala red carpet (Image via rebecamaccise/Twitter)
Shatakshi Gupta
Shatakshi Gupta
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 03, 2022 07:52 AM IST
News

It was a true fairytale moment when Blake Lively flawlessly strutted the 2022 Met Gala red carpet. The 34-year-old arrived with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Blake, who never fails to impress her fans, took their hearts yet again. Her pink and light blue regal livery, which was a fitting tribute to the Statue of Liberty, perfectly matched the 2022 Met Gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme.

As announced earlier this year, the Gossip Girl alum is a co-host of the event, alongside her husband Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin Manuel Miranda. She was dressed in a Queen's dress for the night, as she takes her screen presence very seriously.

Blake Lively’s Met Gala 2022 red carpet outfit bedazzled the internet

Blake Lively, who has a long history of stunning Met Gala appearances, was a wonderful delight for the internet this year as well with her regal attire.

Blake Lively really understood the assignment 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #MetGala2022
Blake Lively could punch me in the face and I would still love her. She owns the MET steps. Always has and always will #MetGala2022 twitter.com/21metgala/stat…
Blake Lively is THE QUEEN of the Met and nobody can convince me otherwise. 🔥❤ #MetGala2022

The actress' stunning embellished pink gown turned a Statue of Liberty-esque shade of green on the red carpet. Her exquisite transitional attire drew much more acclaim and appreciation on the internet.

ryan reynolds’s reaction to blake lively’s dress reveal at the #MetGala2022 https://t.co/uBRGDU8Pjd
Blake Lively’s #MetGala look is said to be inspired by the Statue of Liberty which was once copper and soon turned green as a result of the oxidation process. #metgala2022 https://t.co/ybJVpXWJAA

Many social media users remarked that Blake perfectly understood the theme of the event, while the others couldn’t get over her royal gown.

Blake Lively is always perfection! 🤍#MetGala2022 https://t.co/cT1sxPUNWr

One fan called her an absolutely gorgeous Disney princess, while another wrote that she was the “Queen of Met Gala 2022.” One fan even referred to her as the "white Rihanna of the Met Gala."

THIS PICTURE. I CANNOT GET OVER HERRRRRR. #MetGala #MetGala2022 #BlakeLively https://t.co/aIfRhY04m8
BLAKE LIVELY DE ATELIER VERSACE! ICONIC! #MetGala #MetGala2022 https://t.co/vUaBG51yHl
Blake lively is the white Rihanna of the met gala. She never misses #MetGala2022 #MetGala https://t.co/05cWFNzWtY

More about Blake’s Met Gala 2022 outfit

Blake Lively looks sensational #MetGala2022 https://t.co/SbR5uVravm

Blake Lively wore a bespoke Versace gown for the evening. She first appeared on the red carpet wearing an all-pink embellished outfit. Her strapless torso outfit featured a lengthy train and extravagant pink wrap-around ornamentation.

Her dense pink satiny fabric, which encircled her waist, was unfurled and transformed into a lovely light blue gown. The pink train was fully covered by the lengthier light blue train. Rose gold and light blue embellishments adorned her magnificent train. The loosened bow made a powerful statement by combining fashion with movement.

SHE´S AN ICON!!! SHE´S A LEGEND!!!SHE IS THE MOMENT!!!!QUENN!! #BlakeLively #MetGala2022 https://t.co/7iuq0SrURR

She completed her ensemble with a pair of satiny pink gloves and dangling green earrings that complemented her gown brilliantly. A bejeweled rose gold crown added the final touch.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nothing could be more suitable for Blake's red carpet look than the straight open hairdo she opted for. Jennifer Yepez was her hairstylist for the 2022 Met Gala.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी