Blake Lively's Met Gala 2022 outfit explained as internet says "she always understands the assignment"

It was a true fairytale moment when Blake Lively flawlessly strutted the 2022 Met Gala red carpet. The 34-year-old arrived with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Blake, who never fails to impress her fans, took their hearts yet again. Her pink and light blue regal livery, which was a fitting tribute to the Statue of Liberty, perfectly matched the 2022 Met Gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme.

As announced earlier this year, the Gossip Girl alum is a co-host of the event, alongside her husband Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin Manuel Miranda. She was dressed in a Queen's dress for the night, as she takes her screen presence very seriously.

Blake Lively’s Met Gala 2022 red carpet outfit bedazzled the internet

Blake Lively, who has a long history of stunning Met Gala appearances, was a wonderful delight for the internet this year as well with her regal attire.

thea @justcoleenrosal #MetGala2022 Blake Lively is THE QUEEN of the Met and nobody can convince me otherwise. Blake Lively is THE QUEEN of the Met and nobody can convince me otherwise. 🔥❤ #MetGala2022

The actress' stunning embellished pink gown turned a Statue of Liberty-esque shade of green on the red carpet. Her exquisite transitional attire drew much more acclaim and appreciation on the internet.

Many social media users remarked that Blake perfectly understood the theme of the event, while the others couldn’t get over her royal gown.

One fan called her an absolutely gorgeous Disney princess, while another wrote that she was the “Queen of Met Gala 2022.” One fan even referred to her as the "white Rihanna of the Met Gala."

More about Blake’s Met Gala 2022 outfit

Blake Lively wore a bespoke Versace gown for the evening. She first appeared on the red carpet wearing an all-pink embellished outfit. Her strapless torso outfit featured a lengthy train and extravagant pink wrap-around ornamentation.

Her dense pink satiny fabric, which encircled her waist, was unfurled and transformed into a lovely light blue gown. The pink train was fully covered by the lengthier light blue train. Rose gold and light blue embellishments adorned her magnificent train. The loosened bow made a powerful statement by combining fashion with movement.

She completed her ensemble with a pair of satiny pink gloves and dangling green earrings that complemented her gown brilliantly. A bejeweled rose gold crown added the final touch.

Nothing could be more suitable for Blake's red carpet look than the straight open hairdo she opted for. Jennifer Yepez was her hairstylist for the 2022 Met Gala.

