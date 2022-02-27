Bella Hadid's Versace runway show makeup sparks hilarious comments on Instagram 

On Friday, Gigi and Bella Hadid took everyone’s breath away with their flawless walk on the Versace runway during Milan Fashion Week. For the Fall Winter 2022 runway, the sister duo twinned in their makeup looks as they carried dramatic black eyeshadow with bleached eyebrows.

Bella walked the runway wearing a short red dress paired with high latex boots. Gigi, on the other hand, stunned in a chic red velvet corset dress coupled with similarly high boots, and finished the look with red latex gloves.

The supermodel sisters were also spotted together during the complete Fashion Month. Earlier this month, the two walked together for Michael Kors in New York and for Moschino, Tod’s, and Max Mara in Milan before appearing at Versace’s runway.

Bella Hadid’s makeup for Versace runway leaves internet hysterical

Although, the label’s collection was well-received by internet, Bella’s bleached eyebrow makeup was accepted with hilarious comments from social media users. Most of them commented that she looked similar to Marilyn Manson. One of them wrote:

“Bella hadid looking like Marilyn Manson!”

Netizens gave hilarious response to Bella Hadid's Versace runway makeup look (Image via versace/Instagram)

One internet user remarked:

“Love the clothes but their make up looks like it was done by Marilyn Manson….”

Many of them even said that she looked like the American YouTuber and makeup artist, Jeffree Star, and one wrote:

“I thought these were just different pictures of Jeffrey star.”

Many of them recalled Julia Fox’s makeup that was done by Kanye West. They commented:

“Kanye should have copyrighted his eye makeup look.”

One of them questioned:

“Was Kanye the makeup artist ??”

One who was not happy with the latest collection, commented:

“This collection really sucks. And please don't at me this my opinion. I know Versace, I like Versace but it's really a cheap création this time. Even if it's gonna be expensive at the store.”

A few raised questions on the label asking why their models were so skinny. One user wrote:

“Wish you would use normal sized models, who actually looks like this in real life? these models look like they need a good feed, they really do look ill!!!”

More about the Versace FW 2022 runway

Creative Director Donatella Versace was the brains behind the Versace’s FW 2022 collection. As stated by the brand’s website, Donatella explained the idea behind the latest designs, saying:

"Seen, unseen; mystery, discovery; constrained, unleashed. This collection is built on contrast and tension—like an elastic band pulled tight and about to snap-back with a build-up of energy. That feeling is just irresistible to me. It opens new possibilities and makes things happen."

Further, the Hadid sisters shared the stage with Emily Ratajkowski and Precious Lee for the Versace catwalk. The former sported a black corset look with green fringe, while the latter wore a black bodycon with strappy heels and a clutch in her hand.

The Versace runway show was attended by many big names including Kim Kardashian, Rita Ora, Lily James, Kylie Minogue, Julia Fox, Amelia Hamlin, Lady Eliza Spencer, and Lady Amelia Spencer. These celebrities occupied the front row of the show.

