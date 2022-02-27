Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce: Rapper deems ex-wife's emotional distress claim 'inadmissible' amid legal battle

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s legal battle has been gaining a lot of buzz on the internet. The former had recently filed an objection to his ex-wife’s latest filing where she accused him of spreading misinformation on social media related to her private family matters and co-parenting.

Kardashian mentioned in court documents filed on February 23 that West’s actions have caused her emotional distress. Ye responded on February 25 claiming that Kim’s statement is hearsay in new court documents acquired by People.

The rapper’s attorney reportedly said in the objection filing:

“Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes her posts in her declaration as misinformation. The social media posts are not attached to the declaration.”

The objection added that Kim Kardashian needed to provide social media posts as evidence and prove that they were written by Kanye West, making the posts admissible. Ye's attorney added that Kim argued a point that was not on the record and since the statement was inadmissible hearsay, Ye has asked for it to be stricken.

Kim’s representative and lawyer have not yet responded to the recent proceedings in the cast, and a hearing has been scheduled for March 2.

Kim Kardashian speaking out against Kanye West

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. They still maintained a post-split relationship as they were co-parenting four children, but things started to get worse.

While the model’s relationship with Pete Davidson was gaining a lot of attention online, Ye slammed her with several posts on social media and in the press. Kardashian spoke up against West after he accused her of allowing their daughter North to use TikTok against his will.

The 41-year-old previously mentioned in her Instagram story that Ye’s attacks on her in interviews and on social media are more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. She added:

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.”

The businesswoman said that divorce is difficult for their children and Ye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate their situation negatively is causing more pain for everyone. She said that she wanted a healthy relationship from the beginning because it was the best for their children.

Kim Kardashian has declared that she wishes to handle all matters regarding their children privately and is hopeful that Kanye West will respond to the third attorney he had last year to resolve any issues amicably.

Ye apologized to Kardashian and Davidson for harassing them on social media and took accountability for his actions, despite him continuing to post about Kim, her family, and Pete.

Other requests in Kim Kardashian’s court documents

In her most recent filing, Kim Kardashian stated that Kanye West’s efforts to impede her divorce request must be rejected. The documents state that since filing for divorce, Ye clearly stated that he does not accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over. It also mentions:

“Mr. West disseminated on social media the parties’ private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress. Terminating marital status should help Mr. West to accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist in peacefully co-parenting the parties’ children.”

A personal declaration from Kardashian was also attached to a document where she expressed her desire to have the marriage terminated. She said that she asked Ye to keep their divorce private but he did not do that.

The declaration also states that West is putting a lot of misinformation about their private family matters and co-parenting on social media, which has created emotional distress.

Kim believes that if the court terminates their marital status, it will help Ye to accept that their marital relationship is over and they can peacefully co-parent their children.

