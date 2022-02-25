When did Kim Kardashian and Kanye West file for divorce? KUWTK star blames latter's Instagram posts for "emotional distress"

Kim Kardashian has filed new legal documents requesting a judge to terminate her marital status as soon as possible as she suffers from "emotional distress" caused by her estranged husband Kanye West's Instagram antics.

In new court documents, obtained by TMZ and Page Six, Kardashian has stated:

"I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media, which has created emotional distress."

Kardashian filed for divorce from West back in February 2021 after six years of marriage. She shares four children with West - North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Kurrco @Kurrco Kanye West wishes his daughter Chicago a happy birthday via video message because he was not allowed to attend the birthday party Kanye West wishes his daughter Chicago a happy birthday via video message because he was not allowed to attend the birthday party https://t.co/SSCMWCgqEj

The court documents come over a month after West's internet tirades first started in January. The rapper first took to Instagram to complain that Kardashian had tried to kidnap their daughter, Chicago, on her fourth birthday, as he was barred from entering the birthday party held for her.

In early February, West once again brought his complaints against Kardashian to public attention. In an Instagram post, West asked his followers for suggestions regarding what he should do about his daughter, North, being allowed to use TikTok without his permission.

At the time, he also posted a statement saying Kardashian accused him of "putting a hit out on her."

Pop Crave @PopCrave Kanye West alleges that Kim Kardashian accused him of "putting a hit out on her":



“THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP. THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE” Kanye West alleges that Kim Kardashian accused him of "putting a hit out on her":“THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP. THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE” https://t.co/A3XiO2n0sd

On February 13, West posted a screenshot of a conversation between himself and Pete Davidson (whom he refers to as Skete) vowing that the latter will never meet the children he shares with Kardashian, who has been dating the SNL star since October 2021.

The rapper once again invaded the privacy of his estranged wife when he shared screenshots of Kardashian asking him to stop putting Davidson in a "dangerous and scary" situation by taking digs at him on Instagram. In the caption of the post, he asked fans not to do anything physical to "Skete."

However, West has now deleted all the posts that have been causing huge controversies since January.

All about the new legal documents filed by Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Image via Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Kim responded to Kanye West's request to prevent her from transferring assets out of any trust. The KUWtK alum stated in the docs that she will not have to do so, since, according to their prenuptial agreement, all their trusts and other assets are kept separate.

West also unprecedentedly requested that Kardashian 'waive all marital privileges should she remarry,' so that issues regarding custody would be accessible in court. Kardashian’s attorney has responded to the request in the new paperwork, stating:

"Clearly Mr. West’s goal here is to prevent or make it difficult for Ms. Kardashian to remarry."

Kim Kardashian's team also claimed that Kanye West’s attorneys are having “challenges in communicating” with him. This resonated with what Kardashian alleged in an Instagram story earlier this month about West having to hire three attorneys since she filed for divorce a year ago.

Reality Tving #BBMzansi #BBNaija @RealityTving “divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negat!vely and publicly is only causing further pain for all”



Kim Kardashian responds after Kanye’s post about North being on Tiktok without his permission “divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negat!vely and publicly is only causing further pain for all”Kim Kardashian responds after Kanye’s post about North being on Tiktok without his permission https://t.co/8CJLLM4l6t

At the end of the paperwork, Kardashian requested a judge to restore her status as a legally single person, which she believes will allow her “to move forward on a better path" and make coparenting with West easier and more peaceful.

"While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not."

The statement continued:

"I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."

Kanye West is yet to publicly react to what his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has stated in court documents.

