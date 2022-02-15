Kanye West leaks texts with Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian as social media tirade rages on

American rapper Kanye West is adding fuel to the fire in the ongoing drama between himself, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

On February 13, the 44-year-old took to his Instagram handle to share a screenshot of a private text with Davidson.

"You as a man I'd never get in the way of your children. That's a promise. How you guys go about raising your kids is your business and not mine. I do hope [some] day I can meet them and we can all be friends."

In the now-deleted picture, West vowed that the SNL star would never meet his and Kardashian's children, even though Davidson has been in a relationship with Kim since October 2021.

Alongside dissing Davidson directly on social media, West posted a photo of Pete with Machine Gun Kelly where the two can be seen goofing around.

In yet another shock attack, Kanye West drew attention to the unevidenced claim that Davidson had shared intimate photos of himself and ex-fiancée Ariana Grande with Mac Miller.

Kanye West's estranged wife Kim Kardashian comes to rescue of beau Pete Davidson

On February 14, West shared screenshots of his private chat with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. In another now-deleted post, the 41-year-old media personality can be seen asking West to stop putting Davidson in a dangerous situation by taking digs at him on social media.

The Famous singer shared a still of 2001's film Baby Boy in which Tyrese Gibson is held in a chokehold position by Ving Rhames. He captioned the image:

"UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF."

In the screenshots shared, Kardashian said that West was creating a "dangerous and scary environment" for Pete and that someone would hurt him. She went on to say that it would all be Kanye's fault.

Texts between Kardashian and Ye (Image via Instagram/kanyewest)

Kardashian also said that the situation is scary and "it doesn't have to be."

Responding to her texts, the Monster singer said that he will always do everything to protect her and his family and has told everyone not to attack "Skete" physically.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also asked West why he was sharing their private texts on social media, to which he replied saying he is her "number one fan,” He got a text from his "favorite person in the world" and wants everyone to know.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were married for seven years before the Skims owner filed for divorce in February 2021. The duo are parents to four kids - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

