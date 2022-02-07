"They play like that with black men's lives" - Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian accused him of 'putting a hit out on her'

Kanye West, who has since deleted all of his Instagram posts that he shared after February 1, is continuing to make his divorce drama with Kim Kardashian a public affair. He has now claimed on social media that Kardashian accused him of "putting a hit out on her" last Sunday.

West shared a screenshot of himself asking an unnamed recipient for Kardashian's new number via text, to his Instagram account. In the post, he claimed to have been accused of being on drugs and stealing, among other things. In the caption of the said post, West wrote in all caps without punctuation:

"Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her. So let me get this straight. I beg to go to my daughter's party and I'm accused of being on drugs. Then I go to play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novel and I'm accused of stealing. Now I'm being accused of putting a hit on her. These ideas can actually get someone locked up. They play like that with black men's lives whether it's getting them free or getting them locked up. I’m not playing about my black children anymore."

A brief history of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's ongoing online feud

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and their children (Images via Angela Weiss/Getty and @kimkardashian/Instagram)

On February 4, the rapper took to Instagram asking what he should do about his daughter being allowed to use TikTok against his will. Sharing a screenshot of his oldest daughter North's TikTok, Kanye West wrote in his now-deleted post:

"Since this is my first divorce I need to know what should I do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?"

Kardashian then got back at him with a lengthy message posted to her Instagram story. A part of that story read:

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

Reality Tving #BBMzansi #BBNaija @RealityTving “divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negat!vely and publicly is only causing further pain for all”



Kim Kardashian responds after Kanye’s post about North being on Tiktok without his permission “divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negat!vely and publicly is only causing further pain for all”Kim Kardashian responds after Kanye’s post about North being on Tiktok without his permission https://t.co/8CJLLM4l6t

West then posted a screenshot of his estranged wife's story, accusing her of trying to kidnap his daughter, Chicago, on her fourth birthday as he was barred from her birthday celebration last month. Here's what he wrote:

West's statement (Image via Kanye West/Instagram)

In a previous post, the rapper thanked Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott for providing him with the address of the birthday party.

Later on, West posted a screenshot of one of Kardashian's cousins showing him their support regarding his annoyance over eight-year-old North's presence on TikTok. In the caption, he stated:

"This is an example of Kim's cousin agreeing with me about TikTok then proceeding to ask me for some Yeezys afterward… I do this is for every parent on either side whose kids' futures are being one-sidedly controlled. I don't even have the right to get angry as a father without being called erratic. I gave that family the culture. If they as a whole unit keep playing games with me I will take that culture back. A father should never have to beg for the location of their children."

Pop Crave @PopCrave Kanye West alleges that Kim Kardashian accused him of "putting a hit out on her":



“THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP. THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE” Kanye West alleges that Kim Kardashian accused him of "putting a hit out on her":“THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP. THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE” https://t.co/A3XiO2n0sd

In another post shared by West on Sunday, he thanked Larry Jackson, the boyfriend of Kardashian's former assistant Steph Shepherd, for sending him Kardashian's new contact number.

Also Read Article Continues below

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who called it quits in February 2021, after six years of marriage, are currently co-parenting North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, Pslam, 2. West is currently dating actress and model Julia Fox, while Kardashian is moving on with her new actor and comedian boyfriend Pete Davidson.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Prem Deshpande