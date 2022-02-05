"He's a great guy": Julia Fox addresses Drake dating rumors and feud with Kanye West

Julia Fox, in the February 4 episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast, addressed a Page Six article that claimed that the actress and rapper Drake were secretly dating prior to her relationship with Kanye West.

During the episode of her podcast, which she hosts with Niki Takesh, Fox explained that she and Drake were never really dating. She stated:

"He’s a great guy and a gentleman and that was it. Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging out….Yeah, like I wouldn’t say that we were dating."

Julia Fox set the record straight on dating rumors surrounding herself and Drake, the "nemesis" of Kanye West

Julia Fox says she never dated Drake (Image via Rachel Luna/WireImage)

Julia Fox's response comes a week after Page Six published an article claiming she dated Drake, who is referred to as Kanye West's nemesis, between the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020. According to the report, Drake DMed Fox to compliment her on the release of Uncut Gems in December 2019, two months before they met in New York City.

Drake allegedly gave Fox a surprise during her promotional gig at Bloomingdale's prior to Fox visiting him in Los Angeles a few days after Valentine's Day. The report also claimed that Drake gave her two Birkin bags, which cost him something between $20,000 and $500,000, and that Fox stayed at Drake's Toronto mansion ater that month for days.

However, Fox completely dispelled the rumors about the two dating and also noted that Drake and her current boyfriend have put aside their long-term feud. As for West, he said, "it's time to put it to rest," in November last year. He later joined Drake on stage for the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert that took place in December.

Fox told Takesh:

"I feel like they’ve squashed their issues."

West and Drake at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Julia Fox also explained that West was well aware of what "really happened" between her and Drake, as she mentioned:

"Obviously when I first started speaking to Ye, like on the phone, I told him, like, immediately, like I think on the first day before it went any further because I’m just an honest person, I guess."

Drake has previously sparked dating rumors with West's estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who later dismissed the speculation. West, despite being in a relationship with Fox, which she is very open about, reportedly still wants the KUWTK alum back in his life and is willing to do anything for that to happen.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan