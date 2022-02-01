Who are Rihanna's parents? Singer's father expresses joy over daughter's pregnancy with ASAP Rocky 

Rihanna's father, Ronald Fenty, is overjoyed with the news of his daughter's pregnancy.

While speaking to news outlet Page Six from his home in Barbados, the 68-year-old revealed that he was "ecstatic" and "jumped for joy" when the Diamonds singer gave him her latest life update:

“She always said that she wanted children, she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids…she’s going to be a good mom.”

He went on to add that the Fenty Beauty owner called him on January 30, telling him he was going to be a grandpa:

“I just got the news from her last night, and she sent me some photos,” he said. “I’m just over the moon. She’s beautiful inside and out.”

Rihanna first introduced ASAP Rocky, real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, to Ronald Fenty in December 2020. She brought him home to the Caribbean island, dubbing him a "very cool guy" and that she "liked him."

Rihanna had a tough childhood as her father was a drug addict

Born in 1988 in Barbados, Rihanna is the offspring of Ronald Fenty and Monica Braithwathe. Her father used to work as a warehouse supervisor while her mother was a retired accountant. Together, the duo share three children - Rihanna, Rorrey, and Rajad.

However, she had a troubled childhood because her father used to abuse her mother and was also a drug addict. The Umbrella singer has previously revealed that she had to stop her father from hitting her mom. Reportedly, the 33-year-old singer also bore the brunt of her father's rage as one time, he hit her so hard that his fingerprints were visible on her face.

Nonetheless, the 33-year-old singer had a cordial relationship with her father. She said he taught her how to swim, ride a bike, and the duo would together sell clothes from the back of his car.

But while talking to ABC News, Rihanna said she still had a soft spot for her mother, who never reported the domestic abuse she went through.

“[My parents] had a very abusive relationship. My dad was an abuser. [He hit her] on numerous accounts. I don’t want to say normal, but it wasn’t a surprise when it happened. She never went to the hospital… Domestic violence is not something that people want anybody to know.”

Ronald Fenty was a drug addict who decided to change after his daughter caught him smoking cocaine. However, he soon left his family behind, making Monica, Rihanna's mother, the sole earner for their children.

In an interview with The Guardian, the We Found Love singer said she had to take care of her younger brother since her mother was always working and never around. She also said that her brother thought she was his mother.

Rihanna has had a rocky relationship with her father

The singer started to develop hate for her father but decided to keep cordial relations with him. The father-daughter duo stopped talking to each other for two years after the singer sent him home for being drunk during her 2008's North American tour.

Ronald further damaged their relationship by making inaccurate comments about Chris Brown's assault on his daughter.

Rihanna and Ronald reconciled in 2013 and in 2018, she bought a house for her father in Barbados. In September 2021, the singer dropped the lawsuit she had filed against her dad, accusing him of misusing her name for the benefit of his own entertainment company, just weeks before their scheduled meeting in court. The case is believed to have been settled.

