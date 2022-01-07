How old is Jim Jones' mother? Rapper claims he was joking after kiss comments spark outrage online

While appearing on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, Jim Jones surprised the audience when he explained how his mother, Nancy Jones taught him about s*x education. He said:

“I learned my s*x education from my mother. She told me everything about s*x. My first condoms, everything like that. My moms taught me how to kiss when I was younger.”

When Jim Jones was asked what his mother taught him about s*x, he said she taught him to tongue kiss by kissing him herself.

Yee then asked him about the instructions given, to which Jones replied that there weren’t any. The host asked if his mother kissed him and the rapper confirmed.

Jones clarified that they shared a close bond because his mother had him at 17. He claimed that mothers who welcome children at a young age treat their kids like siblings.

About Nancy Jones

Born on April 6, 1959, Nancy Jones is mainly known as the mother of Jim Jones. She is a community activist, youth advocate, and self-professed 'hustler' with many business ventures.

She is 62 years old and was featured in the presentation tape for Keeping Up with the Joneses in 2006. She was a supporting cast member on the first two seasons of Love & Hip-Hop: New York and the spin-off Chrissy & Mr. Jones.

Her Facebook page states that she is a mother, businesswoman, and youth advocate.

Twitter reacts to the rapper’s comments

While Jones opened up about his relationship with his mother, his audience was shocked to learn of the revelations. They poured in with comments on Twitter:

Zah @DaMidgetZimbo TheShadeRoom @TheShadeRoom : @aylipservice) Jim Jones revealed his mother taught him how to tongue kiss when he was younger! ( Jim Jones revealed his mother taught him how to tongue kiss when he was younger! (🎥: @aylipservice) https://t.co/5XrgHIFUIi Craziest part of this whole thing is Jim Jones saying it’s my mom like this is some normal shit twitter.com/theshaderoom/s… Craziest part of this whole thing is Jim Jones saying it’s my mom like this is some normal shit twitter.com/theshaderoom/s…

Ebony Noor #Revolt✊🏿 @DarlingEbony Until today, I only knew of one Jim Jones, a cultist who committed mass murder. But this new Jim Jones seems bad too. This is dysfunction. His mother seem like the mom from "Precious". I can hear her: "Who's gonna love me". Whoever it was, it shouldn't be her son. Until today, I only knew of one Jim Jones, a cultist who committed mass murder. But this new Jim Jones seems bad too. This is dysfunction. His mother seem like the mom from "Precious". I can hear her: "Who's gonna love me". Whoever it was, it shouldn't be her son.

Rich @UptownDC_Rich How Jim Jones mom was teaching him how to kiss How Jim Jones mom was teaching him how to kiss https://t.co/0JA8VANf4y

Dr. Omicron Varianté -Gulag Admissions Manager @DrJBProblematyk So yesterday Joe Budden was the voice of reason and today Jim Jones felt the need to tell the world that his mom taught him how to kiss by tongue kissing him. This was not on my 2022 Bingo Card and I wanna speak to a manager So yesterday Joe Budden was the voice of reason and today Jim Jones felt the need to tell the world that his mom taught him how to kiss by tongue kissing him. This was not on my 2022 Bingo Card and I wanna speak to a manager https://t.co/DQ3V6H4pr1

Brooklyn @BrooklynBoyB Jim Jones said what about his moms??? Jim Jones said what about his moms??? https://t.co/sIpRUuSJ1E

MikeyLazzaro_ @mikeLazzaro5 @XXL Jim Jones when he heard his mom coming up the stairs to tell him goodnight. @XXL Jim Jones when he heard his mom coming up the stairs to tell him goodnight. https://t.co/sxYqwctmX9

Collard Green Papi @AskWhy05 Jim Jones not marrying his ol lady makes a lot of sense now… his mom sick for that shit… he prolly need therapy and don’t even know it Jim Jones not marrying his ol lady makes a lot of sense now… his mom sick for that shit… he prolly need therapy and don’t even know it

Good Hands. @JLaCocaina Jim Jones saying “she showed me with her mouth” in reference to his mom is the biggest “AYO” moment ever Jim Jones saying “she showed me with her mouth” in reference to his mom is the biggest “AYO” moment ever

A few comments pointed out that Jim Jones could have been an unknowing victim.

Jim Jones claims the comments were a joke

Jones later shared a video on Instagram backtracking on his comments, calling it a joke. In the caption, he wrote that the media took a simple statement and sensationalized it for profit.

The 45-year-old claimed that his childhood was better than others and was raised to be a respectful young man.

Jones, a Bronx native, said that he loves his mother more than anything in the world. He also called out the audience for being overzealous and overly intrusive in his personal life.

