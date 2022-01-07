How old is Jim Jones' mother? Rapper claims he was joking after kiss comments spark outrage online

While appearing on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, Jim Jones surprised the audience when he explained how his mother, Nancy Jones taught him about s*x education. He said:
“I learned my s*x education from my mother. She told me everything about s*x. My first condoms, everything like that. My moms taught me how to kiss when I was younger.”
When Jim Jones was asked what his mother taught him about s*x, he said she taught him to tongue kiss by kissing him herself.
Yee then asked him about the instructions given, to which Jones replied that there weren’t any. The host asked if his mother kissed him and the rapper confirmed.
Jones clarified that they shared a close bond because his mother had him at 17. He claimed that mothers who welcome children at a young age treat their kids like siblings.
About Nancy Jones
Born on April 6, 1959, Nancy Jones is mainly known as the mother of Jim Jones. She is a community activist, youth advocate, and self-professed 'hustler' with many business ventures.
She is 62 years old and was featured in the presentation tape for Keeping Up with the Joneses in 2006. She was a supporting cast member on the first two seasons of Love & Hip-Hop: New York and the spin-off Chrissy & Mr. Jones.
Her Facebook page states that she is a mother, businesswoman, and youth advocate.
Twitter reacts to the rapper’s comments
While Jones opened up about his relationship with his mother, his audience was shocked to learn of the revelations. They poured in with comments on Twitter:
A few comments pointed out that Jim Jones could have been an unknowing victim.
Jim Jones claims the comments were a joke
Jones later shared a video on Instagram backtracking on his comments, calling it a joke. In the caption, he wrote that the media took a simple statement and sensationalized it for profit.
The 45-year-old claimed that his childhood was better than others and was raised to be a respectful young man.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Jones, a Bronx native, said that he loves his mother more than anything in the world. He also called out the audience for being overzealous and overly intrusive in his personal life.