Why was Slim Jxmmi arrested? Rae Sremmurd member held on battery charge as girlfriend denies domestic violence claim

Slim Jxmmi, of hip-hop duo 'Rae Sremmurd', is now in jail after reportedly attacking the mother of his child, the rapper knocking down a door and pulling out her hair extensions.

According to law enforcement sources, Slim was arrested on the morning of January 24 for battery and is being held on a $1,500 bond. However, online jail and court records did not list an attorney for him.

Slim Jxmmi accused of attacking his girlfriend

The hip-hop star's girlfriend told police that he became angry after she asked him about a woman he was following on Twitter. The rapper apparently left his home with a friend after the argument and later returned smelling like alcohol.

The victim told the cops that while she tried to move their sleeping child to a bed, the artist angrily grabbed her hair and her extensions were pulled off her scalp.

Reports say that Slim Jxmmi’s girlfriend tried to record the incident on her phone, which further enraged him and caused him to cause her inside their home.

Slim Jxmmi's girlfriend has made some serious accusations against him (Image via Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The victim also said that she rushed to a nearby room and closed the door. Jxmmi then kicked down the door and broke her phone, throwing it over the balcony so that she wouldn't be able to post the video on social media. Cops later recovered the victim's phone from a nearby street when they arrived at the location.

However, the latest updates on the case now mention that the victim is denying that her partner ever laid a finger on her. She said,

“Oh, wow. This is cap. Dade County y’all are wrong for this. I told you guys he did not hit me. Every officer you guys had in my face are wrong for this. No hands were put on anybody, I stated it more than once. It was a loud argument and the police were called. You guys turn nothing into something. It’s our son's first birthday tomorrow, what’s wrong with y’all?”

The story is still developing and further details are expected to be revealed in a few days.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also known as Aaquil Brown, the rapper gained recognition when he participated in the BET R&B and hip-hop show 106 & Park. Before the band's name was changed to Rae Sremmurd, he initially performed with brother Swae Lee as the Dem Outta St8 Boys with another member, Andre Harrys.

Edited by Atul S