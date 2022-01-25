Kanye West minivan: Rapper splurges $400,000 on custom Mercedes-Benz set of wheels

Kanye West’s minivan is currently grabbing the attention of the internet. It comes with small juice box holders, swivel seats, custom speakers, and big TVs that would easily fit in the living room.

Ye was recently spotted around LA in a 1-of-1 custom luxury Mercedes-Benz van with less horsepower than the Lamborghinis he usually drives. However, its price is said to be more than $400,000.

Sources close to TMZ say the vans are being sold by RD Whittington, owner of Wires Only in LA and Miami.

Kanye West’s van has been named Executive Style with seven seats and multiple TV screens. It also has reclining and swiveling chairs alongside a sound system.

TMZ acquired a few pictures of the van, which proves that it is just like the one with red leather seats and the insane light and interior options included inside the minivans are also clearly visible.

Considering Ye’s requirements, the van is perfect for him since he has four kids to drive around and a new album scheduled to release soon. He was recently seen going out in the van to grab some ice cream and was smiling while a fan said that he is an "awesome dad".

Kanye West has a huge collection of cars

CelebrityNetWorth states that Kanye West’s net worth is somewhere around $6.6 billion. He has sold around 140 million singles and albums in his career and owns almost $100 million worth of real estate.

However, the rapper also has a specific interest in cars with a massive collection of the best models like:

Maybach 57

The famous artist gained the attention of the public when he included a Maybach 57 in the music video of Otis with the help of his friend Jay Z. It had some interesting fabrications like flared-out fenders. The decision was taken to show how much money he had and how he can use it to purchase something expensive.

Lamborghini Gallardo

Kanye West has a specific interest in Lamborghinis. The first one he was spotted with was a white Gallardo, which is believed to be an LP560-4. It also has a naturally aspirated V10 and could come with a manual transmission, although it is unknown if West opted for the third pedal.

Lamborghini Aventador

Kanye West with his Lamborghini Aventador (Image via Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

Kanye West purchased an Aventador LP700-4 with a matte black exterior and it comes with 700-horsepower from a V12. An incident was caught on camera when the record producer’s assistant was moving the car at his house and ran into the gate, although the car was not damaged.

Lamborghini Urus

The Runaway star purchased his first SUV, a Lamborghini Urus. The vehicle went through several transformations in all these years. It was initially glossed black, then matte black, and then matte beige, which is detested by many.

Aston Martin DBS

Kanye West was spotted with his Aston Martin DBS only once. Detailed information about the car is unavailable since Ye has rarely taken it out somewhere.

Porsche Panamera Turbo

Kanye was seen riding the Porsche Panamera Turbo a few years ago with Kim Kardashian in Paris. It had dark matte gray paint and black badging and was leading the news headlines after being stolen and then crashed into an under-construction home.

Porsche 991 Carrera

As mentioned before, Kanye West is a fan of Porsches. He is the owner of a Porsche 911 Carrera, even though it is not confirmed if it is his car or a rental since he was spotted with it only once in the United States.

Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

This particular model may not be faster than how it looks, but it is still an impressive model with around 600-horsepower and it continues to increase over time. Another attractive part about this car is the unique gullwing doors.

Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss

It is one of the rarest German cars made in this century and a few among the SLR Stirling Moss models sold for $1 million. Although it is roofless and does not have a windshield, there are rolling hoops for drivers and passengers.

Bugatti Veyron

Sources say that Ye owns a Bugatti Veyron (Image via Martyn Lucy/Getty Images)

It has not been confirmed if Kanye West owns the car, but few claim that he does. A few still doubt that he cannot afford this car since it does not fit his style.

