Louie Anderson net worth: Emmy-winning comedian's fortune explored as he dies aged 68

Louie Anderson recently passed away following a battle with blood cancer. He was 68 years old at the time of death, and it is unknown when he was diagnosed with the disease.

The comedian was being treated in a Vegas hospital for Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. His publicist confirmed that he died on January 21.

Before his death, Louie Anderson became famous for his weight loss, getting rid of around 30 to 40 pounds from intermittent fasting during the Covid-19 pandemic. He continued touring worldwide before hospitalization and made people laugh.

Louie Anderson was worth millions

Also known as Louis Perry “Louie” Anderson, he was the creator of the cartoon series Life with Louie. He also wrote four books, including Hey Mom: Stories for My Mother, But You Can Read Them Too, published in 2018.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Saint Paul, Minnesota, native’s net worth was estimated to be around $10 million. Although further details on his assets are not available, he accumulated a lot of fortune from his career in the entertainment industry.

He was the host of the television game show Family Feud from 1999 to 2002. The author earned three nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in the comedy television series, Baskets.

Louie Anderson then performed a stand-up show, Louie: Larger Than Life, from 2003 to 2012. The show started at the Union Hotel plaza downtown and moved to Excalibur, South Point, and Palace Station hotels.

Life and career of Louie Anderson

The actor made his debut as a comedian in 1984 on The Tonight Show. He was then cast as Lou Appleton in ABC’s Perfect Strangers in 1985.

He played a small role in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off in 1986, followed by his appearance in a comedy special on Showtime in 1987. Anderson was then seen in the romantic comedy, Coming to America, in 1988, and reprised the role in its sequel, Coming 2 America.

He made a guest appearance on the first episode of The Jim Henson Hour in 1989 and created and produced an animated series called Life with Louie in 1995. The show remained a hit for three years.

Anderson was the creator of The Louie Show in CBS in 1996 and hosted a new version of Family Feud in 1999. He appeared as a panelist on one episode of To Tell the Truth in 2000.

Louie appeared in an episode of the quiz show Weakest Link in 2001 and won $31,000. This was followed by appearances on network television in various series and a guest appearance on the adult animated series Tom Goes to the Mayor.

The game show host then appeared on ABC reality television series Splash in 2013 and played the role of Christie Baskets on the comedy series, Baskets, from 2016 to 2019. He also won a Primetime Emmy Award for his performance as Christine Baskets in 2016.

Louie Anderson competed on the game show Celebrity Family Feud in 2017. He was also a panelist on the game show Funny You Should Ask from 2018 to 2020.

