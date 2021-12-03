'Single All The Way' takeaway: Diversity and representation in a holiday rom-com

Single All The Way is the latest addition to the list of Netflix's holiday rom-coms this season. Apart from being the usual predictable romantic comedy, this new Netflix release attempts to give representation to the LGBTQ+ community by exploring gay relationships.

The seemingly stereotypical Single All The Way is a refreshing watch for this reason. It does feel nice to move away from watching heterosexual romance on-screen to a more representational piece that attempts to celebrate and normalize diversity.

Plot overview of 'Single All The Way'

Peter is down on his luck with love. After a tragic end to a blossoming relationship, he persuades his best friend and roommate Nick to join him in New Hampshire for Christmas. Interestingly, the latter is asked to act as Peter's boyfriend there to appease his family.

Fortunately their plan was not required anymore because Peter's mother had set up a blind date for him with her unbelievably attractive gym trainer James. Peter goes out with him and the two seem to have a pretty good thing going for a while.

Meanwhile, on seeing him and Nick together, Peter's family is convinced that the two are meant to be more than friends. Thus, they scheme together to get the two to confess their love and acknowledge their true feelings.

It is true that both Nick and Peter are in love with each other. Not just that, but the two get along surprisingly well. Nick confesses to Peter who is hesitant at first. But like all romantic comedies, the latter comes around and realizes his true feelings. The two become a 'thing' at the end of Single All The Way.

Why does the film have an edge over other rom-coms?

Netflix ANZ @NetflixANZ Hello! My name is @PatrickLenton . I’m a writer and author, and an unrepentant little Christmas boy who gets ever so jolly during the festive period. I am THRILLED to walk you through the hilarious queer wholesomeness of #SingleAllTheWay , my new favourite Christmas rom-com. Hello! My name is @PatrickLenton. I’m a writer and author, and an unrepentant little Christmas boy who gets ever so jolly during the festive period. I am THRILLED to walk you through the hilarious queer wholesomeness of #SingleAllTheWay, my new favourite Christmas rom-com. https://t.co/Ab9lGidOkf

Single All The Way has all the hallmarks of a typical Christmas romantic comedy, but what gives the film an edge is the featuring gay couple in the leads. The holiday film doesn’t feel like it's strictly catering to a straight audience.

It tries to be more inclusive and representative than an ordinary rom-com flick and depicts gay relationships in the same light as straight ones. This is a refreshing change from the typical romantic comedies with predictable storylines featuring only straight couples.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Single All the Way is a celebration of unconditional love and the power of an enduring friendship, all wrapped up in a narrative that is humorous and joyful. It's not so much about Christmas as it is about exploring love and relationships through the lead gay characters who come to the realization that they are besotted with each other. Catch the movie now streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul