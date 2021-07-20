Where is Frank Fritz from American Pickers? Mike Wolfe's co-star resurfaces after shocking weight loss as he reveals reasons behind his absence

Popular television personality Frank Fritz looked unrecognizable in a very recent appearance. The latest pictures show he has lost 65 pounds.

People saw Frank last on History Channel’s American Pickers, which was in March 2020. Since then, the public has been trying to find out his whereabouts following his sudden disappearance.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Frank Fritz appeared very thin as he revealed what kept him away for so many days after American Pickers. He said the reason behind his weight loss has been a healthier lifestyle and Crohn’s diseases, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease.

American Pickers' Frank drops 65 lbs as he resurfaces for first time in a year https://t.co/Y9VGZnelhj — The Sun TV (@TheSunTV) July 19, 2021

Also read: Did Lil Nas X get arrested? Fans react as rapper shares prison ID card after mocking Nike “Satan Shoes” lawsuit in song teaser

Where was Frank Fritz?

Frank Fritz recently revealed in an interview that he is suffering from Crohn’s. He stated that the weight loss is him watching his diet to keep his disease under control, and he is just eating healthy.

He took a break between the 8th and 9th seasons of American Pickers and spent most of his time on social media. Fritz stated that many people have seen his weight loss and were worried about his health.

Fritz thanked his fans and said that he has been exercising and eating a lot of healthy food. During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, he was reported to be quarantined in Iowa. Frank Fritz added that he was drinking a bit for weight loss but that did not work well for him.

Also read: "Trying his best to redeem himself": David Dobrik leaves the internet divided after he reaches out to fans and offers to help them out

Frank said that his heavy drinking habit was the reason behind the split from his girlfriend and ex-fiancée Diann Bankson.

In the latest photos, Frank Fritz is seen posing near his Iowa farmhouse as he smiles and shows off his fit body. Another lineup of pictures show him posing with his extensive motorcycle collection in his bike garage.

Also read: Who is Leyna Bloom? All about the first trans woman to feature on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ashish Yadav