Kim Kardashian Vogue house tour: North West's painting, celebrity cameos, and more

Kim Kardashian took viewers on a walk around her monochromatic Calabasas, California mansion in a video recently published by Vogue.

While some reports say Kardashian bought the house from her estranged husband, Kanye West, for $23 million after the pair split last year, some claim she got to keep the $60 million house as a part of her divorce.

The KUWTK star gave viewers glimpses of her most cherished possessions that include everything from North's artwork, the baby books she makes her children, a trunk full of mementos from her childhood, a basketball court, a giant vegetable garden, and three of her favorite cars.

All about Kim Kardashian's house tour

At the beginning of the video, which is a part of Vogue's new video series, Objects of Affection, Kim Kardashian took a moment to state that she has made some updates to the house, which was previously featured on Vogue's YouTube channel in 2019 and on the cover of Architectural Digest in February 2020.

She begins the tour with her family kitchen, where she states,

"Everything in my house is really minimal. I find there’s so much chaos out in the world that when I come home I want it to be really quiet and I want everything to feel calming."

Kardashian, who has had pink, blue, purple, and dinosaur themed bedrooms built for her children, noted,

"Each kid can have their full style and taste in their bedroom and have so much fun, but in the main house, I really like the calmness. And shockingly, [having] four kids hasn't messed up my cream house."

Kim Kardashian started off by showing North's paintings and drawings, including a landscape that sparked a huge controversy last year with fans questioning if it truly was the work of a child. She then went on to show off a drawing North had made while she was quarantining with COVID, stating that it might have been inspired by her daughter's emo mood. She added,

"I love seeing the different personality and the moods and everything that she goes through, and is feeling, it's really been an amazing hobby of hers."

Kardashian, moving on to the cozy sitting room next to her bedroom, showed fans the baby books she makes for each one of her children. Each book documents the details of each of her pregnancies, hospital visits, sonograms, pregnancy announcements, and baby showers, among other things.

Celebrities holding baby North West, as seen in her baby book (Image via Vogue/YouTube)

While Kim Kardashian flipped through North's book, some faces could not be missed. A lot of fans said that they could see many celebrities, including Nicole Richie and Jay-Z and Beyoncé holding baby North.

It seems that the baby books have been somewhat of a family tradition since Kim Kardashian herself received something similar from her mother Kris Jenner. According to Kardashian, Jenner gave all her children separate trunks full of mementos that head back to their childhoods.

Kardashian's trunk comprises of things like all the birthday cards she received up till she turned ten, a Minnie Mouse costume that she owned as a four-year-old, and a zip lock bag containing a ponytail of her hair that was chopped off by her father, the late Robert Kardashian, on April 11, 1988.

The basketball court where the children hang out, play and run around (Image via Vogue/YouTube)

The reality TV queen then took Vogue to her backyard, where her basketball court is located. She revealed that the black-and-cream-colored spongy basketball court, which is connected to the gym, is used by her sisters to do lunges while her kids play in the pool. Kim Kardashian commented,

"There's nothing more fun than a good workout day at my house."

Her backyard also includes a spacious garden where she grows fruits and vegetables. As per Kim Kardashian, all of her cousins come over to her place with little baskets and they pick and eat the veggies and fruits right from the trees.

Three of Kim Kardashian's favorite cars (Image via Vogue/YouTube)

She concluded the video by giving fans a tour of her garage on her way out to work. Kardashian stated,

"I wanted my cars to kinda blend in. I mean, my house is gray, and I wanted 'em to kind of match the house. So I did all gray cars, instead of my typical matte silver that I used to do."

Hence, the last ones on Kim Kardashian's list of objects of affection were her three prized possessions i.e. her Lamborghini Urus, her Rolls-Royce, and her Maybach Sedan.

Edited by Sabika