How many grandkids does Kris Jenner have? Kylie Jenner's mom gushes over newest addition to the family

Kris Jenner congratulated daughter Kylie Jenner following the news of her baby boy’s arrival. The model welcomed her second baby with Travis Scott on February 2 and also announced the news through Instagram on February 6.

Kris Jenner reposted the good news on her Instagram page:

Jenner’s family members sent their good wishes and congratulations to the new mother-of-two in the comments. Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian commented on the post.

Kylie shared a few pictures on her Instagram story where she showed off the flower arrangements she received in honor of the newborn. One of them was sent by Kim’s family along with a note that read:

“Congratulations Travis, Kylie and Stormi! We are so excited and love you so much! Kim, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm XOXO”

The 24-year-old confirmed in September 2021 that she was expecting her second baby with Scott. She shared a 90-second Instagram video that ended with Stormi kissing her belly.

Who are Kris Jenner's grandchildren?

Kris Jenner is a familiar name and most people know her through the reality television series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

However, apart from being the most powerful woman in Hollywood, she is also a grandmother to 10 little kids.

Mason Disick

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian take their kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign to lunch (Image via Gotham/Getty Images)

Born on December 14, 2009, Mason is Kris Jenner's eldest grandchild and the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

Mason is famous on TikTok for his dance moves and is mostly featured with his mother Kourtney and her friend Addison Rae.

Penelope Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick are seen arriving at a restaurant (Image via Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Penelope is Kourtney and Scott’s second child born on July 8, 2012. She is the apple of Scott’s eye, and he also said that she changed his life forever on the occasion of her ninth birthday.

Reign Disick

Scott, Penelope, Reign and Mason Disick are seen in Tribeca (Image via Gotham/Getty Images)

Reign Disick was born on the same day as Mason. Kourtney has also encouraged him to be his most authentic self, including wearing the best outfits and having long hair.

North West

Kanye West and daughter North West attends the "Yeezy Season 8" show (Image via Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

North is one of Kris Jenner's most stylish grandchildren and the first daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Born on June 15, 2013, she and her mother are popular for wearing similar outfits.

However, she is also a fashionista and is appears to be taking to music just like her father. At Paris Fashion Week 2020, she went on stage during her father’s Yeezy show and sang at the event.

North has also been featured in a few of Ye’s videos and has also performed at her father’s Sunday service.

Saint West

Saint West seen in New York City (Image via TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

Born on December 5, 2015, Saint is Kim and Kanye’s second child and their first son. North is his elder sister. His mother threw a Jurassic Park-themed birthday party for him in 2020.

Chicago West

Chicago West seen in SoHo in New York City (Image via Gotham/Getty Images)

Chicago was born through surrogacy and is the seventh grandchild of Kris Jenner. Since Kim went through certain complications during the birth of North and Saint, they welcomed their third child through surrogacy on January 15, 2018.

Psalm West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West take their kids North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West (Image via Gotham/Getty Images)

Psalm is the youngest child of Kim and Kanye, born through surrogacy on May 9, 2019. Kardashian has also documented the growth of the child and how her older children have come into their own as big siblings.

True Thompson

Born on April 12, 2018, True Thompson is Khloe Kardashian's first and only child from her on-and-off relationship with Tristan Thompson. True was born at the time when Tristan was accused of cheating on his girlfriend.

Dream Kardashian

Kris Jenner’s son Rob Kardashian is the father of one child and welcomed Dream with ex Blac Chyna. The couple had been dating for five months and were engaged for a month when it was reported they were expecting their first child.

The pair confirmed their pregnancy at the premiere of their show, Rob & Chyna, in September 2016 and Dream was born on November 10 of the same year.

Stormi Webster

Stormi arrives at a hotel with her mother (Image via MEGA/Getty Images)

Stormi is Kylie Jenner’s first daughter and the youngest grandchild of Kris Jenner. Born on February 1, 2018, Kylie announced the news of Stormi’s birth on February 4 and revealed the name of her daughter in an Instagram post.

