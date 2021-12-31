×
Where does Cora Tilley live? TikTok star reunites with boyfriend Christian in wholesome video 

Cora Tilley&#039;s wholesome meeting with boyfriend Christian Hitchcock wins the internet (Image via coratilleyofficial/ Instagram)
Cora Tilley's wholesome meeting with boyfriend Christian Hitchcock wins the internet (Image via coratilleyofficial/ Instagram)
Modified Dec 31, 2021 01:18 PM IST
TikToker Cora Tilley met her boyfriend, Christian Hitchcock, at the airport. The wholesome video has won the hearts of many on social media. The two internet personalities are believed to be living in different locations.

According to TV Guide Time, 16-year-old Cora Tilley lives in Florida with her family. Hitchock’s Instagram states that he is from Michigan.

The 17-year-old Michigan native has amassed more than a million followers on the video-sharing platform. He goes by the handle @christianbanned on the same.

The couple’s relationship has been of interest to many. They shared updates on their social media handles about the much-awaited meeting. Tilley’s Instagram stories included a countdown to meeting her boyfriend. Hitchcock also shared his travel updates and anticipation of meeting his girlfriend on TikTok.

Internet reacts to Cora Tilley’s heartwarming meeting with boyfriend

The video shared on Instagram has garnered immense traction. Followers endlessly spoke about how endearing the couple is together. Cora Tilley shared in her stories that she was “about to vomit” as she waited for her boyfriend to arrive.

A few comments under Cora Tilley’s wholesome video included:

“This is the best thing i’ve seen all day” - @_madalyn.rose_/ Instagram
“IVE WATCHED THIS LIKE 17 TIMES ALREADY OMFG I LOVE YALL SM” - @ssumerlynn_/ Instagram

Another comment read:

“I’m more obsessed with their relationship than anything else in my personal life” - daddy._.charlie/ Instagram

Tilley also shared a picture of the two hugging each other at the airport. The caption read:

“My baby:) (P.S HES TALLER THAN ME he was picking me up in this)”

Hitchcock has shared pictures of their meeting on his Instagram profile as well. It appeared like the two were in a car. He captioned the photos: “Found you.”

As the couple reunites, fans can expect content galore from the two together.

