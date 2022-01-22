Why did Priyanka Chopra use a surrogate? Actress welcomes first child with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently welcomed their first child together through surrogacy. The couple took to Instagram to announce they were “overjoyed” with the birth of their child. They also asked for privacy during the special time.

The news comes a day after the pair were spotted together in San Diego near Del Mar Dog Beach. Sources close to the stars told The Daily Mail that the baby girl was born at a Southern California hospital outside L.A. nearly 12 weeks before the actual delivery date.

The new parents have not yet confirmed the name or gender of the child. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra sparked romance rumors in 2016. The duo got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot in a three-day long lavish ceremony in December 2018.

Exploring Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ surrogacy plans

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas opted for surrogacy due to their respective busy schedules (Image via Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became the most recent celebrity couple to welcome a baby through surrogacy. Over the years, numerous celebrities have taken the help of surrogate arrangements to welcome a child.

According to Healthline, some of the reasons why people opt for surrogacy include health issues like difficulty getting pregnant or carrying a child, recurrent miscarriages and infertility, among others.

Meanwhile, same-gender couples and single individuals also undergo surrogacy to have a child of their own.

However, sources close to Chopra and Jonas told The Daily Mail, that the Quantico star did not have any health or fertility issues but did not want to take any risk as she is 39.

It was mentioned that the A-list pair had been planning to expand their family and decided to surrogate as Chopra faced difficulties to conceive due to their respective work schedules:

“Their busy work schedules also mean that it's difficult for them to physically be together to conceive... so some time ago they went down the surrogacy route.”

The Insider also mentioned that it was the surrogate’s fifth delivery through surrogacy and confirmed that the child was born extremely premature. The baby was reportedly due in April but ended up arriving on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Both the child and the surrogate are currently at the hospital. The child will be discharged once she is healthy enough to be taken home.

Meanwhile, the source also confirmed that recent rumors about Chopra and Jonas’ marriage hitting a rough patch was “nonsense.” It was mentioned that the couple are “very happy together” and waiting to take their daughter home.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha