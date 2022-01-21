How did Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking meet? Inside their wholesome love story as they're set to welcome first child together

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole Hocking are expecting their first child together. The country musician took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the pregnancy photoshoot and mentioned that the couple are excited to begin their new journey.

One of the photos showed the pair posing on a beach with a sonogram photograph of their baby son. In another loved-up capture, the couple can be seen inside a garden cradling the pregnant mother’s baby bump.

Hocking shared the same series of photos on her Instagram handle and said that this would be the “best year” for the couple. She also mentioned that their son is expected to arrive in spring 2022.

Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs first met at the Key West Songwriters Festival in 2016. They tied the knot in 2020 after nearly four years of dating.

A look into Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking’s relationship

How did their relationship start?

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking first met in 2016 through mutual friends (Image via John Shearer/Getty Images)

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking are among the most beloved couples in the country music industry. The pair crossed paths at the Key West Songwriters Festival in May 2016 and started dating shortly after.

In 2019, Hocking appeared on the Get Real with Caroline Hobby podcast and said she met her husband through mutual friends at the festival and invited him to join her group.

Combs invited Hocking to dinner after they returned to Nashville and they felt an immediate connection:

“[I knew] pretty close to right away. I saw the way he treated me and other people, and it was like, ‘My heart is yours forever.’”

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking's engagement took place in 2018

The couple officially confirmed their relationship in September 2016 and dated for two years before getting engaged in 2018. The Doin’ This singer proposed to his then-girlfriend inside the kitchen of their Nashville home with a $50,000 emerald-cut, diamond-encrusted ring.

The duo broke the news of their engagement during their trip to Hawaii that same year. The musician wrote at the time:

“She said yes a while ago, but this is a way better place to take pictures than the kitchen. Can’t wait to spend forever with you @nickohocking. I love you! #Mahalo.”

Meanwhile, Hocking flaunted her ring and gushed about her fiance in her own Instagram post:

“I never thought a ring could mean so much to me. I love you, Luke Albert Combs. I’m going to marry the hell outta you.”

The couple's wedding and the songs Luke Combs wrote to remember their journey

The duo started planning their wedding in 2020 but faced several changes in their plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They finally tied the knot in a private ceremony in Florida in the presence of close friends and family.

Luke Combs has also documented the couple’s journey in a song trilogy dedicated to his wife. The first song, Beautiful Crazy, was written in the initial days of their relationship even before they officially dated.

The musician wrote the second track Better Together as a “love letter Nicole” three years into the relationship. The final number, Forever After All, was an ode to their wedding and captured moments of the special day.

Combs and Hocking celebrated their one year anniversary in August 2021 and are currently waiting for the arrival of their baby son.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan