Who is Mitch Stone? All about Kim Basinger's boyfriend as couple is spotted after three years

Oscar-winning actress Kim Basinger and longtime boyfriend Mitch Stone were photographed during a cozy dinner date at an Italian bistro in the San Fernando Valley. The outing comes more than three years after their last public appearance.

The couple were last spotted together taking part in a protest march against the Korean dog meat trade back in July 2018. The couple reportedly had bands on their ring fingers as they attended the march.

Last Saturday, Basinger and Stone sat at the restaurant bar and watched the Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots football game on the restaurant's television as they ate and conversed.

Everything about Mitch Stone and his relationship with Kim Basinger

Basinger and Stone have been together since 2014 (Images via Splash News and Apex)

Mitch Stone, who grew up in Malibu, has always had a passion for hairstyling. Finishing his course at a hair school, Stone went on to work as an assistant at Sebastian International. Soon after he started working independently, three of his clients signed for the same movie, which achieved him recognition.

Stone has worked with various designers, including Cynthia Rowley, Patricia Field, and Adrienne Vittadini. He also designed advertising campaigns for brands like Pantene, Rayban and Redken, Victoria’s Secret and many more. Mitch, who owns his own range of Mitch Stone Hair Products, has worked with and been appreciated by celebrities like Cindy Crawford, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, Elle Macpherson, and Basinger's ex-husband Alec Baldwin.

Kim Basinger, who was previously married to her makeup artist Ron Snyder and actor Alec Baldwin (with whom she shares daughter Ireland Baldwin, 26), started dating her celebrity hairstylist boyfriend in December 2014.

Given that Basinger has shied away from the public eye in recent years, not much is known about her relationship with Stone. It is the sources that are close to the couple that dish out information about Basinger and Stone from time to time.

A few years ago, Kim Basinger,age 68, revealed that dating Mitch Stone, who is in his late fifties, came as a "beautiful surprise" as the duo were close friends for nearly 20 years before they started seeing each other.

One of Basinger's closest friends told Closer in 2017 that the two are a perfect match. The insider said:

"She doesn’t act like a huge celebrity. She’s sweet, intelligent, unassuming and very articulate. I can notice a change in Mitch now that he’s been dating her. He’s much calmer, more mature."

Back in 2019, Globe reported that Kim Basinger, 'a commitment-phobe scarred from her previous marriage', had refused to marry her boyfriend Mitch Stone. Gossip Cop ruled the narrative as false since the tabloid twisted Stone's words and used it to frame a story that brought out scandalous gossips about the actress's previous marriage, which did not end on a good note. Here's what Stone told the magazine:

“Kim and I have never been engaged… or plan to be. We don’t like lawyers much, and a piece of paper… doesn’t do much for love or a relationship. We just love each other and we are likely to be together forever.”

No matter what tabloids and magazines had to say about the couple, they are clearly going strong and holding on to each other as they have done for the past 7 years.

