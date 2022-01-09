"I thought we knew what happened" - Internet baffled after Alec Baldwin demands justice for Halyna Hutchins' death

Last month, Sante Fe police obtained a warrant to collect Alec Baldwin's phone for the ongoing investigation over the accidental shooting on the set of Rust, which claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Over the past few days, reports have emerged that authorities have still not received access to Baldwin's phone, despite filing the warrant three weeks ago. Some reports even alleged that the 63-year-old actor and his attorneys refused to comply with the Santa Fe police's request to hand over the phone.
However, in a long Instagram video posted on January 8, Alec Baldwin claimed that the allegations were 'bulls**t' and 'lies.' He said:
"Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that's bulls**t, that's a lie."
"Somebody from another state can't come to you and say 'Give me your phone'" - Alec Baldwin
In his Instagram video uploaded on Saturday, Alec Baldwin claimed the reports of him not cooperating with the investigation were lies. He also briefly explained the legal proceedings that the Santa Fe authorities need to wait for before accessing his phone.
Alec elaborated:
"Somebody from another state can't come to you and say 'Give me your phone'...they gotta go through the state you live in. Then, it's a process that takes time."
The SNL star also iterated that he and his lawyers would comply with the law and order. He added:
"We are perfectly fine with that."
Alec Baldwin also hit back against The New York Post and their allegations about him not cooperating. The Post published an article on Saturday with the headline:
"Why won't Alec help? Blocking phone records in movie-slay probe."
He also spoke about honoring the late Halyna Hutchins by getting justice for her death. The actor vaguely addressed several allegations about the mismanagement of guns on the set of Rust and said:
"The best way, the only way we can honor the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth. That's what I'm working toward, insisting on, demanding that the organisations involved in this investigation do…"
Netizens react to Alec Baldwin's comments on his cooperation in the investigation of Halyna Hutchins' death
Alec Baldwin's statements about the ordeal left several people on the internet confused about the facts of the Rust shootout. Most of the tweets alleged that the actor's lack of cooperation might hint at his incriminating involvement.
The warrant was filed after the authorities claimed that if found guilty, some people who handled the gun might be facing criminal charges for the shooting which accidentally killed Rust Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
However, after gaining access to Baldwin's phone, if any conversations between him and his lawyers are accessed, the finding may be inadmissible in court.