Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter account days after a tell-all interview on fatal 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin deleted one of his Twitter accounts following his emotional interview with ABC News on Friday, regarding the accidental shooting on the set of the movie 'Rust'.

Baldwin no longer has a verified Twitter account which was previously used to issue a statement following the incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Alec Baldwin's last quote on Twitter was:

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred.”

Alec Baldwin gives detailed information about what happened on the set

According to credible sources, Alec Baldwin has deleted his Twitter account @AlecBaldwin several times, including during the controversy over wife Hilaria Baldwin’s Spanish heritage.

Other Twitter accounts of Alec Baldwin have been set to private and restrictive mode, with the profile of his foundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) and his wife's (@HilariaBaldwin) account only accessible to approved followers.

During an interview with Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin claimed that he had no idea whatsoever about how a live bullet came onto the set and that he, “did not pull the trigger” of the gun that killed Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin gave Stephanopoulos a detail over the series of events and said it’s “highly unlikely” of him to purposely kill someone and be criminally charged over the tragic incident that took place.

Alec Baldwin, throughout his interview, was seen as emotional and often breaking down into tears as he not only described the incident in detail, but also the horrendous aftermath followed by the personal tolls taken on him.

Twitter reacts to Alec Baldwin's tell-all interview

In an ABC News special 'Alec Baldwin: Unscripted', the actor mentioned that he has done thousands of interviews in the last 20 years at the particular network but this was the most intense he has ever experienced.

