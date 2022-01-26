5 celebrities who were teen parents

Celebrities are people everyone looks up to when it comes to achieving one's dreams and succeeding against all odds. And keeping up with work while parenting can be a draining and challenging task for anybody, let alone celebrities.

Being a parent is a job in itself. And doing it as a teenager could make it even more exhausting and strenuous. However, quite a few celebrities became parents during their teenage years and still managed to succeed while raising their children.

Scroll down to find five inspiring celebrities who gave birth to or fathered their first children as teens.

Celebrities who became teenage parents

1) Sofia Vergara

Actress Sofia Vergara, 49, married her high-school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, at the age of 18. Shortly after turning 19, Vergara gave birth to her only son, Manolo, in September 1991. The actress and Gonzalez divorced in 1993.

Vergara, who put all her efforts into raising her child and establishing her career in the entertainment industry, later on, said in an interview:

"I raised him trying to set the best example and give him the best that I could."

2) Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie was one of the most popular celebrities who became teen parents (Image via FilmMagic)

Britney Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, best known for her role in the Nickelodeon teen sitcom Zoey 101, was impregnated by her former boyfriend, Casey Aldridge, at the age of 16. In March 2008, she got engaged to Aldridge and gave birth to her daughter Maddie Briann Aldridge, in June 2008, two months after turning 17.

Spears and Aldridge had an on-and-off relationship until November 2010. Her pregnancy sparked great controversy, and she shied away from the public eye for five years following her daughter's birth, only to focus on raising her.

3) Keisha Castle-Hughes

Keisha Castle-Hughes, 31, rose to fame as a child actress when she played Paikea Apirana in the 2002 film Whale Rider at the age of 12. At 16, the Academy Awards nominated actress announced that she was pregnant with her boyfriend Bradley Hull's child.

The couple welcomed their daughter Felicity-Amore in 2007, back when Keisha was only 17. In 2010, the pair ended their seven-year-long courtship. In 2009, Keisha noted in an interview:

“It’s no different for me than any other mum in the world. It can be a little stressful and tiring, but it’s the most rewarding thing.”

4) Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg and daughter Alex Martin (Image via Shutterstock)

Actress Whoopi Goldberg, 66, married Alvin Martin from 1973 to 1979. In May 1973, she became the mother of Alvin's daughter, Alexandrea Martin, at 17.

The TV host, who was fighting her drug addiction, raised her only daughter as a single mother, taking up several jobs. Alexandrea, who goes by Alex, is now a successful actress and producer and a mother of three beautiful children.

5) Lil Wayne

Rapper Lil Wayne, 39, got his high school sweetheart, Toya Johnson, pregnant when he was just 15. Two months after Wayne's 16th birthday, Johnson gave birth to their daughter Reginae Carter in November 1998.

The couple tied the knot in 2004 and called it quits in 2006. According to reports, Reginae, 23, is still very close to her father and the father-daughter duo are now party buddies.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar