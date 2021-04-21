Who are Lil Wayne's children? A look at rapper's past relationships amid marriage rumors to Denise Bidot

With Lil Wayne reportedly married to plus-sized model Denise Bidot, many are wondering about the rapper's past relationships and children. While quite a few people know that Lil Wayne is one of the biggest rappers in the music industry, not many know that he is the father to four children, whom he shares with different women.

Lil Wayne recently sent fans into a frenzy when his social media posts suggested that he may have tied the knot with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Denise Bidot.

Lil Wayne's past relationships

Lil Wayne first met Toya Johnson when he was 13, and she was 12, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The high school sweethearts married in 2004 after he became an established rapper in the music industry.

Two years later, they divorced as Toya Jackson was unable to cope with his lifestyle, with his career keeping him away from home for long periods. However, they continued to be good friends.

While Lil Wayne was rumored to be in many relationships, including Beyonce's sister Solange, Tammy Torres, Keri Hilson, and more, his most famous relationship came when he started dating actress Christina Milan in 2014. The pair split up the following year.

Lil Wayne has also reportedly been in relationships with fellow rapper Trina, singer Nivea Hamilton, actress and model Lauren London, athlete Skylar Diggins, Sarah Bellew, Karrine Steffans, and more.

Who are Lil Wayne's children?

Lil Wayne has four different children whom he shares with four women. His first child is the daughter he shares with Toya Johnson, born when Johnson was just 15 years old. Their daughter, Reginae Carter, was born in November 1998.

Like her father, Reginae Carter is also in the entertainment industry, making many appearances on reality shows such as My Super Sweet 16, Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, and more.

Lil Wayne's second child, Dwayne Michael Carter III, was born in October 2008 to him and radio host Sarah Vivian. Vivian and Lil Wayne remain good friends as they co-parent Dwayne.

The 38-year-old shares his third child with Lauren London, as Kameron Carter was born in September 2009. While Wayne and London have split up, they remain in close contact to raise their son together.

The rapper's fourth child, Neal Carter, was born in November 2009, whom he shares with Nivea Hamilton. The pair prefer to keep their son out of the public's eye as they co-parent him.