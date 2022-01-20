"Emmy era": First look of Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco in upcoming Netflix series takes internet by storm

Sofia Vergara will play Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco in Netflix’s upcoming series Griselda, consisting of six 50-minute-long episodes. The streaming service has released the first look photo of Vergara, 49, as Blanco.

The story is inspired by the life of Blanco, the first female criminal billionaire "who created one of the most profitable cartels in history". In November, when the show was first announced, Sofia Vergara noted in a statement:

"Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about."

The additional cast of the Netflix limited series includes Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Davila, Gabriel Sloyer, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Martin Rodriguez and José Zúñiga, among others.

According to reports, Griselda, created by Ingrid Escajeda, who co-wrote the first episode with Doug Miro, will have Vergara, Escajeda, Miro, Eric Newman, the Netflix show's director Andrés Baiz, and Luis Balaguer with Latin World Entertainment, as executive producers.

Who was Griselda Blanco?

Griselda Blanco was a drug lord of Pablo Escobar's Medellín Cartel and a pioneer of the cocaine drug trade and underworld, based in Miami. Blanco, also known as the Black Widow or the Cocaine Godmother, is responsible for at least 200 murders committed while smuggling cocaine from Colombia to New York, Miami and Southern California.

Blanco, a devoted mother of four, committed her first murder at 11 and later worked as a pr****tute during her teenage years. At the peak of her smuggling career, she reportedly imported $80 million per month in drugs.

She was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in 1985 but was not given the death penalty due to local corruption. She was released and deported to Medellín, Colombia, in 2004. However, she managed to run her business from prison through her son Michael.

She was assassinated in 2012, at the age of 69, by a motorcyclist who shot her twice at an open-air Medellín butcher shop.

How fans reacted to Sofia Vergara playing Griselda Blanco

Sofia Vergara's Griselda Blanco has caused quite a lot of stir on social media platforms as some are excited, whereas some are already criticizing the casting. Here are some tweets from people all over the world:

Oscar-winning Catherine Zeta-Jones previously played Blanco in the 2018 Lifetime movie Cocaine Godmother. Jennifer Lopez is also reportedly developing and starring in a biopic on the notorious woman named The Godmother for STX Films.

