Who is Jamie Lynn Spears' baby daddy? 'Sweet Magnolias' star opens up about teen pregnancy on 'Call Her Daddy' podcast

Jamie Lynn Spears made headlines in 2007 when she conceived her first child with then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge at 16. A decade later, the actress opened up about her teen pregnancy during a recent appearance on the Call, Her Daddy with Alexandra Cooper podcast.

The Sweet Magnolias star revealed that her parents turned extremely controlling and supervised all her moves following her pregnancy. She said she was sent to a house at an unknown location and “locked up like a princess.”

Jamie Lynn Spears said she was “cut off” from the rest of the world, including her baby daddy Casey Aldridge and her elder sister, Britney Spears.

Jamie Lynn Spears recalls challenges during a teen pregnancy

Jamie Lynn Spears' teen pregnancy was hidden from her sister Britney (Image via Image Group LA/Getty Images)

Jamie Lynn Spears has actively promoted her tell-all memoir Things I Should Have Said amid a public feud with her sister Britney. During her most recent promotional interview, the actress spoke to Alexandra Cooper about the challenges of her teenage pregnancy.

The Zoey 101 star said she considered emancipation after being “locked away” following the news of her pregnancy. Jamie confessed that she often lied about having doctor appointments and met with lawyers instead.

An excerpt from her memoir obtained by The Daily Mail also sheds light on the issues Jamie faced during the pregnancy:

''There was lots of chatter, but none of it felt right to me. [They said]: "It will kill your career. You are just too young. You don't know what you're doing. There are pills you can take. We can help you take care of this problem.”

Jamie Lynn Spears wrote that some people also told her she was harming her family’s reputation with her actions:

''Think about what you're doing to your family. Doesn't the family have enough to deal with? I know a doctor. There are procedures that remedy mistakes like this. You don't have to do this.''

The Nickelodeon alum told Cooper that she left was without a smartphone, had no connection to the world and her “home felt like a prison.” Her team reportedly saw everyone outside their inner circle as a “potential threat” and even hid the news from Britney:

“They went so far as hiding my pregnancy from my sister, claiming, 'It's too risky to tell Britney about the baby.’ I needed her more than ever and she wasn't able [to] help me in my most vulnerable time.”

Jamie Lynn Spears said at one point she wanted Britney to “save her” from the situation without understanding the pop star was dealing with her struggles at the other end of the world:

"I think, at first, that was something that maybe was harmful and hurtful to her, but I was hurting just as bad because I was kind of p*ssed off, like, ‘I want my sister here, why isn’t she coming to save me?' Then also not understanding that she's on the other side of the world."

The How Could I Want More singer also addressed how Britney Spears found out about her sister’s pregnancy through an exclusive announcement in OK! Magazine:

"Maybe they thought she would say something before the article came out… I think that Britney was obviously going through her own s**t, but I think I was so absorbed in my own s**t, that I couldn't even think about that. I just can't believe that they wouldn't have made sure she knew. Like I can't believe that somebody wouldn't have done that."

The actress said authorities told her it was "too risky" to tell Britney about the pregnancy:

"I don't even know who put me where I was at, but at the same time, why couldn't I tell my sister? That was what I was told was the best thing to do and I just didn't even have the energy to fight back."

A month before Jamie Lynn Spears’ pregnancy was announced, Britney was hospitalized for having two mental breakdown incidents in public. However, the former reportedly shut herself out from her elder sister's situation amid her pregnancy drama.

While her father, Jamie Spears, handled Britney’s situation, her mother, Lynne Spears, stayed with her. Jamie said she was like an “afterthought” at the time and watched the situation like the rest of the world.

Jamie Lynn Spears welcomed her child with Casey Aldridge in 2008. The couple also got engaged that year but parted ways shortly after.

The actress started dating businessman Jamie Watson nearly four years after giving birth to her first child. The pair tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed their daughter Joan Watson in 2018.

Everything to know about Casey Aldridge

Casey Aldridge and Jamie Lynn Spears welcomed their daughter in 2008 (Image via Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Casey Aldridge came under the spotlight after news of his relationship with Jamie Lynn Spears in the mid-2000s. According to The New York Post, the couple were introduced through a mutual friend and first met at a church in Louisiana when the former was 16 and Jamie was 13.

In 2007, People revealed Aldridge studied at Amite School Center and was popular in the locality. A teacher from the high school told the outlet that he played football and baseball and served as the senior president of his class:

“Casey is one of those boys who really has a lot going for him. He’s handsome, smart and very, very charming. He is athletic, and down here in the south, athletes are gods, so he had his share of adoring fans.”

Meanwhile, one of his classmates told the publication that Aldridge enjoyed being Jamie’s boyfriend:

“Casey really liked being known for dating Jamie Lynn Spears. He thought it was really cool that he was dating someone famous, and you could just tell that he loved the attention.”

The teen couple welcomed their daughter Maddie Briann Aldridge in 2008 and announced their engagement that same year. Following their engagement, the pair moved to a house in Mississippi with the hope of raising their daughter together.

However, the couple decided to call it quits in 2009 and Jamie Lynn Spears moved out of the house that same year. The pair briefly reconciled in August 2010 but parted ways in November 2010.

Aldridge married April Watson in 2013 and welcomed daughter Skylar Brooke with the media personality in 2014. Watson filed for divorce in 2017 and their separation was finalized in 2018.

As per TMZ, Aldridge was arrested in February 2019 for possession of drugs after Mississippi police found him unconscious inside his car with Oxycodone, Lorazepam, Xanax and Paraphernalia.

In December 2019, he was arrested once again on multiple burglary counts. He was allegedly charged for attempting to steal rifles near Gloster, Mississippi.

US Weekly reported that he had another run-in with the law in early 2020 after being charged with “five counts of burglary of a storage facility and one count of burglary of a private home.” Aldridge could face up to seven years in prison if convicted of the charges.

