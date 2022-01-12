Who is Freddy Harteis? All about Jeannie Mai's ex-husband as she welcomes first child with Jeezy

Jeannie Mai recently welcomed her first child with her husband Jeezy. Sharing a picture of the newborn’s blanket on Instagram, she wrote,

“I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here.”

The television host has not yet shared the baby’s name or sex. Mai and Jeezy tied the knot in April 2021 after her divorce from Freddy Harteis in 2017.

Jeannie and Freddy separated since the former did not want to have children with the actor. While speaking on The Real in 2014, the former makeup artist said,

“Before we got married, I was very clear about the fact that I probably would not have kids, just because I’ve never felt that. And now, getting older, he definitely seems like he wants kids, and he actually came out and said that he wants children.”

Following her marriage to Jeezy, Mai’s perspective on motherhood changed. While talking about her pregnancy in September 2021, she said that she knew what she wanted and was the kind of woman she wanted to be, but didn’t want to be a mother.

The Style Pop host also started her IVF treatments on her wedding day.

Everything known about Jeannie Mai’s ex-husband, Freddy Harteis

A television producer, outdoorsman and professional hunter, Freddy Harteis was also a guide and host of different adventures at his Colorado ranch.

He was seen as a hunter in his television series, The Hollywood Hunter. His website says that his personal hunting experiences include traveling to the remote, wildest, and the beautiful beaches of the world.

Freddy Harteis is the ex-husband of Jeannie Mai (Image via thehollywoodhunter/Instagram)

Freddy’s website also says that he is an expert archer and bought down some of the world’s most dangerous games with his stick and string. He mostly shares his hunting adventures in a lineup of pictures and videos on his Instagram account.

Harteis tied the knot with Jeannie Mai in August 2007. The pair announced that they filed for divorce in October 2017 and it was finalized in December 2018.

Following his separation from Jeannie, Freddy began a relationship with Linsey Toole. They became the parents of two children – daughter Emersyn Rose, born in October 2018, and son Huck Frederick, born in November 2019.

