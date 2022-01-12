5 of Britney Spears’ iconic award night looks

Britney Spears has always been one of the most favorite singers and entertainers of the crowd, especially for millennials. Loved for reviving teen pop, she underwent metamorphosis over the years, where she transformed from the girl-next-door to a brawny and fully-grown woman with a strong personality.

Starting her career in late 1990s, Britney Spears went through a major style evolution. She created really iconic looks during her years. So, let's explore a few of her award night outfits that are as iconic as her music.

Britney Spears rocking the carpet at award shows

1) People’s Choice Awards, 2014

Britney was hailed for her beautiful dress that she wore for the 40th Annual People's Choice Awards held in January 2014. She was dressed in a cream-coloured Mikael D Collection dress. Her dress had silver floral embellishments all over, with a black outline. She paired her sparkling dress with a pair of classic solid nude pumps.

2) Video Music Awards, 2015

At the MTV Video Music Awards, Britney rocked a sequined golden and silver body-hugging dress. She paired the dress with a pair of strappy heels in the same color scheme. Her outfit had a cutout around the midriff, which made the look all the more unforgettable. Spears also sported blonde and purple ombre hair with blue highlights at the event.

3) Billboard Music Awards, 2016

Britney always does justice to whatever she wears. At the Billboard Music Awards 2016, Britney appeared on the carpet wearing a black lacy Reem Acra dress. She paired the see-through black dress with black knee-length lattice heels.

4) Billboard Music Award Night, 2016

Britney sported a second awe-inspiring outfit for the Billboard Music Awards 2016; this one from Charbel Zoe Couture. It was a sheer and sparkly two-piece set, which she coupled with silver ankle strap platform heels.

5) GLAAD Media Awards, 2018

Britney donned a shimmery minidress with fringe detailing for 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards that were held in April 2018. She paired the Giannina Azar dress with pointed stilettos from Christian Louboutin.

It was the night when Britney was conferred with the Vanguard Award for supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Britney has always been a trendsetter, both in her regulars as well as in her red carpet garbs. Even at her 40, she is no less than a contemporary songstress in elegance and exquisiteness.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia