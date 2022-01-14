"Wants to sell a book at my expense": Britney Spears receives support as she slams Jamie Lynn Spears over accusatory interview

Britney Spears slammed her sister Jamie Lynn Spears on social media in response to the latter’s recent Good Morning America and Nightline interview about her upcoming memoir Things I Should Have Said.

In the interview, Jamie spoke about her experiences growing up with Britney and her relationship with the singer. She also defended her role in her elder sister’s decade-long conservatorship battle.

However, the pop star took to Twitter to share that she had to watch Jamie’s interview with 104-degree fever. She also called out her sister for lying in her statements:

“Looked at my phone and I see that my sister did her interview to promote her book… I watched it with 104 degree fever lol and It was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring.”

The Toxic singer also accused Jamie Lynn Spears of lying about her mental state and said that she wanted to sell her memoir at Britney’s expense:

“The two things that did bother me [were] that my sister said how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time… so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ??? REALLY???”

Britney Spears also addressed Jamie’s remarks about performing remixes of her songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards:

“Then where the lady mentioned why did she accuse you of doing remixes to her songs … I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her!!!”

The musician also blamed her family members for ruining her dreams “100 billion percent” and said she is “disgusted” with them.

What did Jamie Lynn Spears say in her interview?

Jamie Lynn Spears recently opened up about her relationship with Britney Spears (Image via KMazur/WireImage)

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, Jamie Lynn Spears arranged an interview with ABC’s Juju Chang and opened up about her relationship with Britney Spears. The actress mentioned that she has always supported her elder sister:

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter. So when she needed help, I set up ways to do so, went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family”

The Zoey 101 star also said that she attempted to help Britney end the conservatorship:

“It wasn’t about agreeing with the conservatorship, everyone has a voice and it should be heard. So if she wanted to talk to other people, then I did, I set that up. I even spoke to her legal team, who I– her legal team, previous legal team, and that did not end well in my favor. So I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps without, you know, she has to walk through the door.”

However, the 30-year-old described some of the pop star’s past behavior as “erratic” and claimed that Britney once “cursed” her:

“She cursed at me, so I just walked out of the rooms. I was like, ‘We’re just all family under one roof. I’m not trying to argue.’ And when I tried to remove myself from the situation, that’s when I guess she just got really angry.”

Jamie also recalled another incident and alleged that Britney Spears once locked them inside a room while holding a knife:

“I was a kid in that moment. I was scared. That was an experience I had. But I also was fearful to, like, really say anything because I didn’t want to upset anybody or anything. But I also was upset that she didn’t feel safe."

However, the Sweet Magnolias actress also claimed that she still loves her sister:

“That love is still there, 100%. I love my sister. I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that. So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears’ strained relationship came to light amid the latter’s final conservatorship battle last year. In June 2021, the musician said she would “sue” her whole family to keep under the “abusive” conservatorship for 13 years.

Twitter calls out Jamie Lynn and supports Britney Spears

Fans supported Britney Spears after Jamie Lynn Spears' interview (Image via Image Group LA/Getty Images)

Britney Spears opened up about her complicated relationship with her younger sister Jamie Lynn during the final days of her conservatorship battle.

In July 2021, the 'Princess of Pop' called Jamie her “so-called support system” and accused the actress of hurting her “deeply” along with the rest of their family.

Things took a turn for the worse when Jamie opened up about her relationship with Britney in a recent interview and the latter slammed her on social media for her comments.

Following the controversy, several fans took to Twitter to show their support for Britney Spears and called out Jamie Lynn for her statements:

Sam Lutfi @SamLutfi It's disgusting to write a book and do interviews about your own family member just because they blocked your number and access to her money. I feel awful for Britney having to endure this constant cycle of familial abuse. It's just wrong It's disgusting to write a book and do interviews about your own family member just because they blocked your number and access to her money. I feel awful for Britney having to endure this constant cycle of familial abuse. It's just wrong

In response to the backlash, Jamie Lynn Spears took to Instagram to share that her private conversations with Britney do not match the latter’s public statements:

“It’s become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media. I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself.”

The All That alum also mentioned contrary to Britney Spears’ claims, her memoir does not focus on the singer:

“I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister.”

Jamie Lynn Spears responds to Britney Spears' statement (Image via Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram)

Jamie ended her note by saying that she wishes to “close the chapter” and “move forward.” She also mentioned that she would continue to love her sister despite all the issues.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears unfollowed Jamie on social media earlier this month.

