Roseanne Barr's children: All about her family as daughter Jenny Pentland makes shocking revelations

American author Jenny Pentland has made shocking revelations about her mother, actress Roseanne Barr. In an interview with PEOPLE, 46-year-old Pentland opened up about being raised by her famous mother. The author alleged that her teenage years left her traumatized.

Pentland revealed that between 13 and 18, Barr sent her to reform schools, wilderness boot camps, and mental health facilities for "acting out."

''I was locked up.''

She added more details to her memoir, This Will Be Funny Later, which will be released soon. Pentland has since patched up her relationship with Roseanne Barr and Bill Pentland.

Pentland attributed her 'acting out' attitude to the pressures associated with Barr's sudden fame resulting from Roseanne's successful self-titled sitcom.

The book, due for release on January 18, claims her parents sent her to a series of facilities because educators and behaviorists recommended it.

"I was getting bad grades, and I was mouthy, cutting my arms and smoking cigarettes. Just depressed."

In the book, Jenny Pentland also reveals that Barr sent her older sister to a psychiatric facility in Los Angeles after she took Barr's car for a joyride.

"I think there was a fear of us spiraling out of control."

Pentland acknowledged that she witnessed and experienced physical abuse at a few facilities and later suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

All about Roseanne Barr's children

Roseanne Barr is a mother to five children, which she shares with her two ex-husbands. The She-Devil star was first married to writer Bill Pentland for 16 years, from 1974 to 1990. The duo share three children - Jessica, Jenny and Jake.

Four days after her divorce from Pentland, she married comedian Tom Arnold but divorced him in 1994.

Roseanne Barr married for the third time, this time to Ben Thomas. The couple stayed together for five years, from 1995 to 2000. They also share a son Buck.

The 69-year-old actress is also a mother to Brandi Brown's daughter, whom she gave birth to before she tied the knot with Pentland. At Brandi's birth, Barr was only 17 years old. In 1971, she decided to give her up for adoption. However, years later, Barr decided to reunite with Brandi and the latter worked as a production assistant on the series Roseanne.

The second eldest child of the actress and Penthouse, Jessica was born in 1975. As per her IMDb profile, she is a producer, writer and researcher. Jessica has her name credited to one episode of the 1997 series Roseanne and the 2017 series Childhood Thoughts. She has produced shows like The Real Roseanne Show and Black Girls Heart Charlie.

Jennifer, aka Jenny, was born a year later than her sister, in 1976. Like Jessica, Jenny is also a writer and producer who has worked in Roseanne and Childhood Thoughts. As per Instagram, she married a guy named Jeff and has five sons.

Roseanne Barr welcomed her first son with Bill in 1978. Jake is a renowned director, producer and writer. As per his IMDb page, he has his name credited to several projects like Roseanne’s Nuts, Rockin’ with Roseanne, Roseanne Barr: Blonde and Bitchin,’ etc.

Barr's youngest child, Buck, was born in 1995 through IVF. Though not much is known about the 27-year-old, he has made occasional appearances on her mother's Instagram account.

