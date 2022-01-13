'Friends': How many times was Ross Geller married?

It is no secret that Ross Geller loved jumping headlong into marriages. Sadly, he was always down on his luck with the same. This became a major source of comedy in Friends, with the five friends constantly pulling his leg about marriage and divorce.

Though his friends always made fun of his not-so-wise decisions when it came to getting married, he wasn’t married as many times as the series made it look.

Ross was married three times on Friends. Here is a look at all three of the ladies he said 'I do' to.

1) Carol Willick

The pilot episode of Friends introduced viewers to Ross as he was going through his first divorce. His first wife Carol had come out as a lesbian and was divorcing him to start a new life with her partner, Susan, whom she met at the gym.

Carol was pregnant with Ross’ child at the time, which is why the two maintained an amicable relationship even after their divorce as they shared custody of Ben.

2) Emily Waltham

When Ross and Emily started dating, Emily lived in London, and their long-distance relationship was getting more and more complicated. To make things better, Ross spontaneously asked her to move in with him, and eventually ended up proposing to her.

Their wedding took place in London, but sadly it could not go as planned, as Ross said the wrong name at the altar. Instead of saying Emily's name, he took Rachel's name during his vows.

Emily later forgave him, but after seeing him with Rachel at the airport, she decided to leave him for good. Emily gave Ross an ultimatum - she would get back together with him if he could stop being friends with Rachel. Since he could not do that, they ended up parting ways.

3) Rachel Green

It was no secret that Ross had been in love with Rachel for years. But it wasn’t until she moved in with Monica at the beginning of the series that he finally made a move.

Ross and Rachel’s on and off relationship throughout the show was one of the main plotlines. Their relationship went through a lot of ups and downs but they managed to remain friends throughout.

During a drunk night in Las Vegas, the duo got married – but they weren’t together at the time. At first, they tried getting an annulment because Ross didn’t want three divorces on his hand. In the end, they ended up getting a divorce as they didn’t qualify for an annulment.

In the show's finale episode, we see Ross and Rachel getting back together. But whether they get married and share a happily ever after is not known.

Edited by Prem Deshpande